Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 things you did not know about Lionel Messi

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Feature
2.01K   //    18 Sep 2018, 13:47 IST

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is a legend of the game. He belongs to the league of top 4 football players of all time, which includes Pele, Maradona, Ronaldo, and him. There is no award or reward which he has not received. People love him for his skills and dedication.

There are unknown facts of Messi which many people do not know. We have compiled them for you.

#1 Barcelona helped him in fighting his disease

When he was a child, Messi suffered from growth hormone deficiency. As part of medication, he injected human growth hormone into his legs for a period of three years. The treatment cost was $1,500 a month, which was covered by Barcelona.

#2 A big foodie

Messi has been a big foodie since he was a kid. He likes simple food, and his favourite meal is Milanesa Napolitana (made using cheese, onions, and tomatoes along with spices). He also loves schnitzel.

#3 Cosmopolitan heritage

Messi has the heritage from a variety of cultures. His father’s family emigrated from Italy while his mother is from Lebanon. His other relatives are from England as well.

#4 UNICEF Children’s Ambassador

In 2010, Messi became a UNICEF Children’s Ambassador. He has used his popularity and influence to promote children’s rights throughout the world.

#5 Love for tattoos

Messi loves tattoos. His mother’s face is tattooed on his left shoulder. He has tattooed his son’s name on his left calf. This shows that he is very close to his family and relatives.

 #6 Goal scoring

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League
Messi had a record-breaking 2012 season

Messi scored 86 goals in 2012, thus beating Gerd Muller's record of 85 goals scored in 1972. The count was: 3 Copa del Rey goals, 13 Champions League goals, 56 La Liga goals, 2 Spanish Super Cup goals, and 9 goals for Argentina.

#7 Messi’s celebration

Messi has a trademark celebration after scoring a goal. He points towards the sky with both arms, to dedicate his goals to his grandmother whom he loved immensely. 

#8 Hates talking on the phone

Messi does not like talking on the phone unless it is very urgent. The best way to reach him is via an SMS or WhatsApp.

#9 Drunk Language

Messi understands Catalan, but he likes to speak Catalan only when he is drunk. 

#10 PlayStation fan

Messi is a big PlayStation fan and loves to play it for hours, if he not playing on the field or spending his time with the family.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football Argentina Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time Facts-Trivia
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
6 interesting things you didn't know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: A legacy sans a World Cup victory
RELATED STORY
4 things we learned from Lionel Messi's FIFA Player Of...
RELATED STORY
Dear Lionel: A letter to Messi from an ardent Argentina Fan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Messi makes a huge decision about his future
RELATED STORY
5 unjustified reasons why Lionel Messi is disliked by...
RELATED STORY
7 times Lionel Messi proved that he too can be as dirty...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The main reason why Lionel Messi is not a...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi should retire from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
43' BAR PSV
0 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Europa League 2018-19
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us