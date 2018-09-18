10 things you did not know about Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is a legend of the game. He belongs to the league of top 4 football players of all time, which includes Pele, Maradona, Ronaldo, and him. There is no award or reward which he has not received. People love him for his skills and dedication.

There are unknown facts of Messi which many people do not know. We have compiled them for you.

#1 Barcelona helped him in fighting his disease

When he was a child, Messi suffered from growth hormone deficiency. As part of medication, he injected human growth hormone into his legs for a period of three years. The treatment cost was $1,500 a month, which was covered by Barcelona.

#2 A big foodie

Messi has been a big foodie since he was a kid. He likes simple food, and his favourite meal is Milanesa Napolitana (made using cheese, onions, and tomatoes along with spices). He also loves schnitzel.

#3 Cosmopolitan heritage

Messi has the heritage from a variety of cultures. His father’s family emigrated from Italy while his mother is from Lebanon. His other relatives are from England as well.

#4 UNICEF Children’s Ambassador

In 2010, Messi became a UNICEF Children’s Ambassador. He has used his popularity and influence to promote children’s rights throughout the world.

#5 Love for tattoos

Messi loves tattoos. His mother’s face is tattooed on his left shoulder. He has tattooed his son’s name on his left calf. This shows that he is very close to his family and relatives.

#6 Goal scoring

Messi had a record-breaking 2012 season

Messi scored 86 goals in 2012, thus beating Gerd Muller's record of 85 goals scored in 1972. The count was: 3 Copa del Rey goals, 13 Champions League goals, 56 La Liga goals, 2 Spanish Super Cup goals, and 9 goals for Argentina.

#7 Messi’s celebration

Messi has a trademark celebration after scoring a goal. He points towards the sky with both arms, to dedicate his goals to his grandmother whom he loved immensely.

#8 Hates talking on the phone

Messi does not like talking on the phone unless it is very urgent. The best way to reach him is via an SMS or WhatsApp.

#9 Drunk Language

Messi understands Catalan, but he likes to speak Catalan only when he is drunk.

#10 PlayStation fan

Messi is a big PlayStation fan and loves to play it for hours, if he not playing on the field or spending his time with the family.