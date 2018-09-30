10 things you did not know about Mohamed Salah

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is a forward from Egypt, who plays for Liverpool. He has produced magical performances over the years. The journalists have written plenty about Salah, but there are a few things which the people are not aware of.

Here are 10 things you did not know about Salah.

#1. He toiled and toiled from the start

While growing up, he had to travel from his native place, Nagrig to Cairo on ten different buses – five days a week for four years. This was an eight hour round journey.

#2. He is Egyptian Jewel

When his educational programme was rescinded while studying abroad in 2014, he was called back to Egypt to serve in the army. However, the Egyptian PM intervened and absolved him from his national duties to focus on football.

#3. He is a kind man

They say he has a heart of gold. He performs charity to remove poverty in his hometown, Nagrig in Gharbia. The forward has donated money into building a new school and also helped in providing the latest medical equipment to the region’s hospital.

#4. Salah and the thief

A thief robbed at his family home. When he was finally caught, Salah’s father pressed charges, but Salah convinced his father to drop the charges. He met with the thief and donated some money to him and helped find him a job.

#5. He fell out with fans but won them back

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

Salah once wished his former Chelsea teammate Demba Ba, good wishes on Twitter. This enraged the Liverpool fans, but he won them back by scoring a ton of goals in the season.

#6. He is a fan of Muhammad Ali

He is a fan of the late Muhammad Ali. Like Ali, he keeps fighting back against all the odds and has emerged great in the world of football.

#7. He is also a big fan of the actors Khaled El Nabawy and Leonardo Dicaprio

Salah likes to watch movies and is a big fan of Leonardo Dicaprio and Egyptian actor Khaled El Nabawy. Perhaps, he wants a career in movies after his retirement.

#8. Loves to eat

Salah loves to eat and the first thing he does, when in Egypt is to get a serving of Kushari. Kushari is lentils, rice, and pasta mixed together with garlic vinegar and a spiced tomato sauce. It is then topped with crispy fried onions and chickpeas.

#9. Nicknames

He has several nicknames in Egypt. Salah is fondly known as ‘The Pharaoh,’ while few call him ‘The Egyptian Messi.’ Liverpool fans call Salah ‘The Egyptian King.’

#10. Open Wedding

Salah invited his entire village to his marriage ceremony with childhood sweetheart Maggi in 2013, where thousands of guests wished the couple to celebrate their special day.