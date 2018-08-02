Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 times Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with his brilliance while playing for Manchester United

Abhinav Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.13K   //    02 Aug 2018, 15:58 IST

Derby v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has started training with Juventus. He met his new team-mates at the club's training base on July 30th, including former Real Madrid teammate, Gonzalo Higuain.

With Ronaldo becoming less of a winger, and more of a goalscorer in the last 5 years, Ronaldo is expected to replace Higuain, with the Argentine striker sent out on a season-long loan to AC Milan.

At Real Madrid, his game gradually metamorphosed from a breathtaking sensation to a "breath-saving" style as he started conserving energy in games and even in seasons to be more effective at crunch times.

One of the starkest examples was seen last season. After an underwhelming first half of the season, Ronaldo ignited his game to carry Real Madrid through the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

But things were not always like this. There was a time when Ronaldo was a speedy winger. A blur of twinkle-toed step-overs, flicks, nutmegs, backheels. Ronaldo could do it all.

The 2008 Champions League winning season that CR7 had at Manchester United is arguably his most spectacular one. Overall, his six years at Manchester United saw Ronaldo grow up from a kid to a man. We also saw him at his game-driving best.

The Ronaldo we see today uses moments to change games, but from 2006-2009 he was driving the play at United. In this article, we remember 10 jaw-dropping moments produced by the great man in the jersey of the Red Devils.

#1 Newcastle United: The first hattrick

Hat-tricks and Ronaldo go together like bread and butter. The Portuguese star has slammed more than 50 hat-tricks in his record-busting career so far, with the latest coming against Spain at the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The hat trick sequence started on an eventful evening at Old Trafford in the 2007-08 season with his first hat-trick against Newcastle United. It included a beautiful team goal involving Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and beautifully finished off by Cristiano Ronaldo.


