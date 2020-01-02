10 unique milestones to commemorate 10,000 days of the English Premier League

Manchester City are the defending Premier League champions

The English Premier League is the most watched club football competition in the world. Since its first edition in 1992-93, a total of 49 different clubs have graced the league.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Chelsea are the only clubs who have never endured relegation in the Premier League era. Manchester United (13) lead a group of six different clubs to have won the title.

United (656) also lead a group of four clubs comprising Arsenal (570), Chelsea (569), and Liverpool (547) to have won over 500 Premier league games.

1 January 2020 marked the 10,000th day since the opening round of Premier League football on 15 August 1992. On that note, let us look at 10 unique facts or records about the Premier League.

10,000 - January 1st 2020 marks the 10,000th day since the opening round of Premier League football on August 15th 1992. Promises. pic.twitter.com/KWr7JWt75x — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2020

#1 Ryan Giggs is the only player to score in each of the first 21 seasons of the Premier League

Ryan Giggs

Welshman Ryan Giggs is the only player to score in each of the first 21 seasons of the English Premier League. The Welshman's 21 different tally of scoring seasons in the competition is the most by any player.

Giggs' 13 Premier League titles (all for Manchester United) is also a record haul of titles by a player in the competition.

#2 Manchester United are the only team to win three consecutive Premier League titles

Manchester United

With 13 titles, Manchester United are one of only four clubs to have won the Premier League on multiple occasions.

Of the quartet comprising themselves, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, only Chelsea and Manchester City apart from United have won the competition in consecutive seasons.

However, United are the only team to win the Premier League in three consecutive seasons, doing so in 1998-1999, 1999-2000, 2000-2001 and again in 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09.

