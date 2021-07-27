10 most valuable footballers at the Tokyo Olympics 

The men's football competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 contains a plethora of top teams like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Spain and France, to name a few.

European Championship winners Italy are conspicuous by their absence at the quadrennial competition after their U-21 team crashed out in the group stage of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Nevertheless, there are many quality players featuring in the football competition at the Tokyo Olympics, despite only three players over the age of 24 allowed per team.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most valuable players at the Tokyo Olympics:

#10 Douglas Luiz (Brazil) - €35 million

Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz may be only 23, but he has already become a mainstay at Aston Villa during his two seasons at the club.

Bought by Villa from Manchester City for €16.8 million, Luiz has played 76 games for the Villans, 69 of them being in the Premier League, scoring three goals and assisting five.

The 23-year-old was also in the Brazil squad at Copa America 2021, but played only two games in the tournament. Luiz has made headlines at the Tokyo Olympics after he was contentiously sent off in Brazil's goalless draw with Cote d'Ivoire.

The defensive midfielder received his marching orders after a VAR check despite making minimal contact with Youssouf Dao. Nevertheless, despite their numerical inferiority, Brazil hung on for a draw and will now take on Saudi Arabia in their final group-stage game in the Tokyo Olympics football competition on Wednesday.

#9 Mikel Merino (Spain) - €40 million

Mikel Merino is one of the more experienced Spain players at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mikel Merino made his top-flight debut with Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016 after impressing in the second division with Osasuna.

Despite his passing prowess and ability to read the game, the central midfielder struggled to break into the BvB team. After a season with Newcastle United in the Premier League, Merino landed at La Liga club Real Sociedad, where he has found his footing.

Merino has made 91 of his 110 outings with Sociedad in La Liga. The 25-year-old won the delayed 2019-20 Copa Del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao earlier this year, where he impressed with his aerial prowess.

Moreno, a former U-19 and U-21 European champion, is one of the most experienced players in the Spain team at the Tokyo Olympics.

#8 Carlos Soler (Spain) - €40 million

Carlos Soler (right)

Carlos Soler has made close to 200 appearances in all competitions since making his Valencia debut in the summer of 2016. During this period, the central midfielder has had a hand in nearly 50 goals, scoring 23 and assisting 26.

Soler, who won the 2018-19 Copa Del Rey with Valencia, has played both games for Spain at the Tokyo Olympics - the goalless draw against Egypt and the 1-0 win over Austria.

Following Valencia's struggles both on and off the field last season, Soler is one of several players who could exit the club this summer. The 24-year-old, thanks to his ability on the ball, has been strongly linked with Barcelona, especially after the Blaugrana's failure to land Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, it remains to be seen if Soler, who has a release clause of €150 million and is contracted with Valencia till 2023, leaves his boyhood club this summer.

#7 Diego Carlos (Brazil) - €45 million

Diego Carlos has played two games at the Tokyo Olympics.

Diego Carlos has been a mainstay at Sevilla since joining the La Liga club two years ago.

The 28-year-old, who plays as a centre-back, won the Europa League with Sevilla last season and has racked up close to 100 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Carlos is yet to make his senior debut for Brazil, but has played both matches for the Selecao at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Nevertheless, Liverpool and Real Madrid are two 'big' clubs interested in the services of Carlos, who has formed a flourishing partnership with Jules Kounde at the heart of the Sevilla defense.

With both European giants seeking defensive reinforcements this summer, it remains to be seen where Carlos lands up ahead of the start of the new season.

