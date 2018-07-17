10 World Cup 2018 Talking Points

bibhash brahma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 284 // 17 Jul 2018, 03:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Football fans throughout the world are enthused by the World Cup and after a month-long carnival of football, we have finally come to an end to the World Cup 2018. We have witnessed the best players, the underrated players, some world class goals and some world class own goals, some world-class saves by goalkeepers, and some VAR controversies.

It is hard to disagree with FIFA President describing Russia 2018 as the “best World Cup ever”. This World Cup has not only been a joyous and exciting journey for the fans in Russia but also for the fans all over the world. It is quite normal for people to feel sad whenever an event as huge as the World Cup ends.

There are possibly millions of football fans right now having a slight twinge of sadness in their stomach because their favourite tournament is over. The fact is, now we can only wait for the next World Cup. But let us first rewind the 10 talking points of the World Cup 2018:

#10 VAR controversies

2018 FIFA World Cup final Referees using the VAR

More often than not, penalties were awarded a total of 29 times by the referees in this World Cup which beats the old record of 18 set in 1998 and 2002. And almost most of those were awarded after reviewing by the referees through VAR.

The controversy surrounding VAR has been aptly summarised by football pundits and experts throughout Russia. While it has disrupted the flow of a football match in a negative way, the referees are also getting huge help in getting decisions nearly correct.

On the other side, most players were left rather disappointed by the VAR decisions. The VAR used in crucial and big matches left the players, fans and the football experts disappointed. The failures to provide instant clarifications about the issue at stake to the stadium audiences have also been criticised.

Lack of experience of the referees with VAR has affected the matches in many ways. But after 19 correct reviews in 62 matches and FIFA President claiming that goals scored from an off-side position have finished, VAR is in good hands.