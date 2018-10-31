×
£100 Million – Manchester United ready to back Jose Mourinho in winter transfer window

Syed Shaiban
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
244   //    31 Oct 2018, 08:32 IST

Mourinho has a big transfer window ahead of him££
Mourinho has a big transfer window ahead of him££

What's the story?

In a report released by The Guardian, Manchester United is rumoured to be in preparation to back Jose Mourinho in the January transfer window. It is reported that a budget of at least £100 Million will be made available for the manager.

In case you didn't know

In the press conferences during the pre-season and in the ones before the season began, Mourinho through hints made it clear that he wanted four transfers and that the fourth player would be a centre-back. However, delayed negotiations and a lack of intent meant that United missed out on a centre-back in the summer.

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld was linked to the Red Devils throughout the summer but negotiations with their chairman Daniel Levy were always going to be difficult.

Leicester City's Harry Maguire gained a massive reputation after the World Cup but the United were reportedly unwilling to spend over £60 million for the defender.

A late bid for Atletico Madrid's captain Diego Godin was rejected, and United ended up signing no centre-back, much to the fuming dismay of Jose Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

In the report, it has been reported that Mourinho will be in search of a goal-scorer and a centre-back during the winter transfer window, as Manchester United will be supplying him with over a £100 million to strengthen the squad.

Alderweireld and Maguire are still linked with the Red Devils but the latter is unlikely to arrive after recently signing a new contract. Bayern Munich's defender Jerome Boateng has been linked as well.

The push for a forward will continue as well, with Gareth Bale and Ousmane Dembele being linked to United in recent media reports. James Rodriguez is in contention for a move to England that can develop in January itself and Red Devils have appeared as likely suitors for him. United have needed an attacker from the right flank for a while now.

What's next?

In simple terms, United's push to strengthen the squad will continue as key positions have been identified and this time, Mourinho will reportedly have the backing of his board with massive funds being prepared to aid him.

