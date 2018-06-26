€100 million-rated midfielder prefers to join FC Barcelona over Real Madrid, Man Utd want Kovacic and more: Transfer round-up, June 26, 2018

FC Barcelona are currently owning Real Madrid on the transfer market. This promises to be one hell of a summer!

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 26 Jun 2018, 20:44 IST

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 26, 2018:

Premier League

On Manchester United's radar

Manchester United want Matteo Kovacic

Real Madrid midfielder Matteo Kovacic recently revealed that he is open to leaving the Spanish side this summer in search of regular game time. The Sun claims that his admission has alerted Manchester United who now are looking to make a move for the Croatian international.

Kovacic recently told Marca, "I understand the situation, but because of that I believe the best thing for me would be to go to another club where I'd have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter. I think I can have this opportunity and it's one I want right now."

Jose Mourinho is in the market for a creative midfielder and has already been linked with a number of players playing in that position. Kovacic is reportedly valued at around £44 million by Real Madrid and is also on the radar of Juventus and AS Roma.

Danny Ings to leave Liverpool

The Telegraph understands that Danny Ings has decided to leave Liverpool this summer in search of regular starts under his belt. It is reported that Liverpool had offered a new deal to the striker which was rejected by the 26-year-old in order for a fresh start.

Ings had a horrific time with injuries since his move to Anfield and spent two of the three seasons at the club on the recuperating table. Jurgen Klopp was said to be keen on having Ings in his first-team squad. Meanwhile, it is reported that Ings has a number of offers on the table from Premier League and beyond.