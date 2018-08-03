Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
11 amazing players Southampton sold that would give them a top team

03 Aug 2018

All the players pictured above have left Southampton to join rival Premier League clubs
All the players pictured above left Southampton to join rival Premier League clubs

In recent years, Southampton has produced many English internationals and most of those players have come through their academy. They also have an excellent scouting network which enables them to buy young players with a huge potential at a reasonable price.

Their business model is very clear. They either give players from their academy a pathway into the first team or promising youngsters they’ve signed from elsewhere a chance to impress at the top level of English football. They then go on to sell them for a huge profit years later.

For example, since the summer of 2014, they’ve sold six players worth £172.5 million to Liverpool alone! The profit they made on these players is massive.

Even if you take into consideration only the players Southampton have sold in recent years and are currently active, then you would have an amazing starting XI at your disposal. So take a look at how the Southampton team would have shaped up if they didn’t sell their best players over the years. 

Goalkeeper: Artur Boruc (Bournemouth)

Boruc was at Southampton for two seasons
Boruc was at Southampton for two seasons

This is the only area of the pitch where we didn’t have to choose between more than one player. The only active goalkeeper sold by Southampton in recent years is Bournemouth’s Artur Boruc.

The Pole was at Southampton between 2012 and 2015 during which he made 50 appearances.

Although he played a key role for the club in its first two seasons after returning to the Premier League, he was loaned to Bournemouth for the 2014/15 season and joined the Cherries the following season on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old is still at Bournemouth as #2 to Asmir Begovic.

