11 facts you didn't know about Gareth Bale

From celebrations to tattoos, here is a list of things you definitely did not about the talented Welshman.

by Akshay Pai Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 16:06 IST

Bale has trademarked his iconic ‘heart hand’ celebration

Gareth Bale’s stock has been on the rise ever since he made his debut for Southampton as a left-back, with a reputation for taking fierce free-kicks. His subsequent move to Tottenham, and transformation from a much-maligned player to one of the world’s best wingers, that saw him become the most expensive transfer ever at the time, has been very well documented.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, he went from strength to strength, helping the Los Blancos to two Champions League titles in three years. While a player of his calibre makes headlines more often than not, there are quite a few facts about the Welsh wizard that have flown under the radar.

Also read: Five reasons why Gareth Bale can never replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Here are 11 facts about the Welshman that you probably did not know.

#11 The reason behind his iconic ‘heart hand’ celebration

Bale’s meteoric rise to the top of the footballing landscape was accompanied by plenty of goals and of course, the celebration that came along with it – the heart shape he makes with his hand.

While the celebration itself is quite popular, the reason behind it is truly heartwarming. It was first incorporated into his celebration as a gesture towards his childhood sweetheart, Emma Rhys-Jones, to whom he is now engaged and has two daughters with.

In March 2013, Bale filed an application with the Intellectual Property office to register a logo based on his heart-shaped goal celebration along with his squad number (eleven). He now stands to earn £3 million a year from these alone; quite a tidy sum from something that was initially meant to be just a romantic gesture.