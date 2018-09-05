11 of England's finest for the upcoming UEFA Nations League match against Spain

Gareth Southgate

The International break has arrived, and the UEFA Nations League is about to start. For England, this is the first game after the high of the World Cup, testing their skills and showing that the World Cup was not just a combination of luck and relatively easy opponents.

There are questions regarding the squad chosen by Gareth Southgate for the game against Spain - whether Troy Deeney should have gotten an opportunity given the lack of pure strikers in the squad, whether the likes of Fabian Delph and Danny Welbeck should have been picked.

However, the decision of selecting the squad is the manager's and we can only speculate and debate. So let us look at the best possible XI which could be employed against Spain from the chosen squad. I have gone with the 3-1-4-2 formation which earned them success at the World Cup.

#1 Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford

Questions were raised when he was given the starting berth at the World Cup. However, his performances laid all doubts to rest.

With England not scoring a lot of goals in the competition, his contribution between the sticks was extremely important. Given his performance in Russia, starting him in goal is a no-brainer.

