11 Signings Real Madrid Want You To Forget About

Kaka had a spell to forget at Madrid

Real Madrid is arguably the most marketable team on the planet. They are famously known for the big signings they make no matter what's the price tag.

They’ve broken the world record for transfer fee more than any other club on the planet such as the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka in their recent history. Currently, they are running No.2 in the world as the richest football club ever worth $3.26 billion.

With 33 La Liga championships, six-time European Champion club Cup, and seven-time Champion league winner, Real Madrid is the most successful football club the continent has ever seen.

Each signing that Spanish giants made ( except a few) has contributed in one way or the other in making Real the footballing powerhouse that is it today. But the club doesn't hesitate to show the door to a number of under-performing players as well as managers in the past.

Every player faces immense-pressure when playing for Madrid, as the fans are expecting the players to be an extraordinary one. However, some of the new signings didn't perform to their expectations and have subsequently been packed-off from Madrid.

This list is ranked according to the year in which players signed to Real Madrid.

Which are these 11 Signings Real Madrid Want You To Forget About? Read on to uncover them!

#11 Elvir Baljic-1999

Baljic suffered more injuries than he appeared on the ground

Madrid fans can be forgiven for going “Who?”

Considering at a point in time, Elvir Baljic was an average player, more than anyone in every other game in Turkey he played in the starting of his career.

The Turkish footballer had started his career at FK Sarajevo, before playing at Bursaspor and later signing for domestic giants Fenerbahçe.

Somehow his goalscoring exploits in Turkey attracted the interest of several European major clubs, with Real Madrid winning the race to sign the Bosnian for a large transfer fee of €26m in 1999 from Fenerbahce on the advice of head coach John Toshack.

Baljic's career in Madrid was doomed before it started clearly, with the winger rupturing his cruciate ligament in pre-season. After recovering from the injury he hardly played 11 games for Real Madrid between 1999 and 2002, scoring a goal only.

During his stay with the Madrid, he was subsequently loaned twice to former club Fenerbahce before his contract was terminated in 2002, paving the way for a return to his homeland Turkey.

He finally retired in 2008 and worked as an assistant manager for his country between 2010 and 2014. He was recently seen working with the team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

