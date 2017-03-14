11 ways to know you are a Liverpool fan

Liverpool is a club with rich legacy and possesses one of the most passionate set of fans that never turn their back on the club.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 10:23 IST

Liverpool fans are some of the most passionate bunch of supporters in the world

While Liverpool might not be a force to reckon with that they were in the mid-70’s and 80’s, the club boasts of some of the most passionate and vocal fans in the history of the game. The club might not be such a dominant force at the moment but with the boisterous and uplifting Kop behind them, they can take on the best in the business and come out on top.

If you are a Liverpool fan, you must have endured some tough times over the last few years. However, these are the moments that tests the resolve of Liverpool fans and make them worthy of the institution that is Liverpool FC.

In this segment, we take a look at eleven sure shot ways of knowing that one is a Red for Life.

#1 5 times mate! 5 times!

That night in Istanbul that still gives you goosebumps

You leave no stone unturned into letting the world know that Liverpool remains the most successful English team when it comes to European competitions with five European Cup/UEFA Champions League victories.

The Reds might not be the latest English teams to have won the competition, with Manchester United and Chelsea having won the title after the miracle at Istanbul. However, you would miss no opportunity to rub it in the faces of the opposition fans that Liverpool remain the undisputed kings of England when it comes to European football.