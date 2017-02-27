15 greatest quotes on Lionel Messi

Although words cannot do him any justice, Messi's peers and managers have been effusive in their praise for the Argentinian phenom.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 21:16 IST

“Why should I subdue the world, when I can enchant it” – Mesut Ozil

Years from now, when football is discussed in local pubs, on national television or in boardrooms – one name will always be part of it along with the usual suspects i.e. Pele, Maradona, Zidane etc. The name of a diminutive Argentine that enchanted the world with his fleet-footedness and his – never seen before like – close control of the ball.

Lionel Andres Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, well you don’t have to take my word for that, greats of the beautiful game along with other accomplished selfs from different walks of life have all witnessed his magic and acknowledged it.

So without further gilding the lily, here are the best quotes from legends on the little genius that is Lionel Messi:

#1 John Cruyff

"For the world of football, Messi is a treasure because he is a role model for children around the world… Messi will be the player to win the most Ballons d’Or in history. He will win five, six, seven. He is incomparable. He’s in a different league." - Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff has been known to be the biggest advocate of Total Voetbal (Total Football) and has been credited for making Barcelona the football club that they are today.

The Dutch legend foretold that Messi is going to dominate world football and although the Argentine has only won 5 Ballon d’Ors so far, there is nothing stopping him from winning two more, or who knows even 3.