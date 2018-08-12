15 most bizarre transfer announcements of all time

Shea Robinson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.02K // 12 Aug 2018, 14:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sampdoria was excellent in announcing Ronaldo Vieira, but some clubs haven't quite got it right yet

An increasingly important part of the transfer process is the announcement of a new player's arrival. Social media has become essential for clubs around the world as a way to connect with their fanbase and keep them updated on all the news, transfers, and goings-on from within the team.

During the summer and winter transfer windows, fans are desperate to know if a deal has been completed for a new player and keep a close eye on their clubs' Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages for news of the latest signing.

More often than not, the social media department puts a lot of effort into the announcement of a done deal. Rather than a simple message to state that a transfer has been completed, clubs create videos, montages, and even hire magicians to tell the world about a new player.

The idea of announcing players in this manner has spread rapidly, leading to competition between clubs to release the best and most entertaining videos on social media. While many get it right, striking the balance between funny and entertaining perfectly, some get it horribly wrong.

Over the last few transfer windows, we have witnessed some seriously cringe-worthy transfer announcement videos. Below, we take a look at the 15 most bizarre new player arrival videos of all time.

#15 Spurs Announce Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Once upon a time... pic.twitter.com/zmO5acV797 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2016

This is a lot of effort to go through just to announce the signing of a relatively unknown French winger. Back in the summer of 2016, Spurs secured the signature of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou from Marseille for €11 million. Aged 21 at the time, few people had heard of Nkoudou and maybe that was the thinking behind this announcement video.

The Frenchman played just one minute for Spurs before joining Burnley on loan in January of this year where he played just eight times. Maybe the Spurs social media department were slightly overzealous when making this video.

#14 Aston Villa Announce John Terry

Whatsapp is famously used by football players, managers, and agents due to its secured end-to-end encryption. However, when Aston Villa announced the arrival of John Terry in 2017, their ridiculous announcement videos is certainly one of the most bizarre in recent memory.

The video shows Villa owner, Dr. Tony Xia teasing manager, Steve Bruce about the arrival of a new player. Eventually, Terry is added to the group, imaginatively named "Villa", and is welcomed to the club by a number of players via the messaging service.

#13 Man United Announce Alexis Sanchez

In January of this year, Man United captures the signature of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in what was quite a coup for the Red Devils. Despite the deal having apparently been completed for a few days, there was no announcement made on United's social media accounts. Then, the video above popped up.

Apparently, the delay in announcing the arrival of Sanchez was so he could learn to play 'Glory, Glory, Man United" on the piano. The video clearly has a high production value, but the question remains - was it absolutely necessary?

1 / 5 NEXT