Top 15 Almost Unbreakable Records In The World Soccer History

Pritam Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.00K   //    16 Aug 2018, 10:19 IST

Records are meant to be broken, It is a famous saying. This process of making and breaking records continues in the game of football. But whoever said it has perhaps not been conversant with these football records. Certain records are meant to remain immortalized in their accomplishment and glory. These records are such that would require a superhuman being or a superhero to break, the kind that normal players would even dither to think of. Let's have a look at 15 such almost invincible records and are expected to remain unbeaten in near future.

Top 15 unbreakable records in the world soccer history
Top 15 unbreakable records in the world soccer history

#15. Youngest player to debut in professional football - Mauricio Baldivieso (12 years)


Mauricio Baldivieso
Mauricio Baldivieso

Mauricio Baldivieso, a Bolivian midfielder, played for Aurora against FC La Paz, only at the age of 12 and thus became the youngest player to play a professional soccer match.

It is quite dubious that football fans will see someone playing in professional football leagues even younger than Mauricio Baldivieso. Therefore, the record of being the youngest football player is likely to remain with the man, Mauricio Baldivieso.

#14. Most goals in a single World Cup - 13 by Just Fontaine (France)


Just Fontaine
Just Fontaine

Scoring 5 or 6 goals is just enough to achieve the 'Golden Boot', in most of the World Cups, but it wasn’t enough in the 1958 edition of FIFA WC in Sweden. In his first World Cup, Just Fontaine smashed all kinds of goalscoring records, scoring an impressive 13 goals as Les Bleus finished third in Scandinavia.

16 is the highest number of goals scored in World Cups ever. But Fontaine managed to score 13 goals in only one edition. As of now, Fontaine ranks fourth in the table of most goals at the World Cup, but his record of 13 goals in a single edition will likely always be his.

#13. Highest score in a match - 149-0!


AS Adema 149–0 SO l'Emyrne
AS Adema 149–0 SO l'Emyrne

AS Adema 149–0 SO l'Emyrne was a football match played on 31 October 2002 between two teams in Antananarivo, Madagascar, which has been immortalised by the Guinness Book of World Records for producing the biggest scoreline in club football.

SO l'Emyrne intentionally lost the game against their arch-rivals AS Adema in protest over refereeing decisions that had gone against them during a four-team playoff tournament. The match surpassed the previous record for the highest scoreline when Arbroath beat Bon Accord 36-0, in the Scottish Cup set in 1885. However, the Scottish Cup game is still regarded as the highest scoring, down to the fact it was a clean and proper game of football, as opposed to a thrown game.

Pritam Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
