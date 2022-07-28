1860 Munchen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2022-23

1860 Munchen will host Borussia Dortmund at the Grünwalder Stadion on Friday in the first round of the 2022-23 DFB-Pokal.

The home side began their cup campaign last season with a penalty shootout win over Darmstadt in the first round before beating 10-man Schalke 1-0 in the next stage. They were, however, knocked out in the last 16 after a 1-0 home defeat to Karlsruher.

1860 Munchen kicked off their campaign with a 4-3 away win over Dynamo Dresden in the 3. Liga on Saturday and will now be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund went the same distance as their weekend hosts in the domestic cup last season, beating Wehen Wiesbaden and Ingolstadt in the first two rounds before falling to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Pauli in the round of 16.

The Black and Yellows are five-time winners of the DFB-Pokal, most recently lifting the title in the 2020-21 season after beating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the final.

1860 Munchen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 42 meetings between 1860 Munchen and Borussia Dortmund. The hosts have won 13 of those games, while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2016, with the Lions winning 1-0.

1860 Munchen Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-W-W

1860 Munchen vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

1860 Munchen

Yannick Deichmann came off in the first half with a calf problem in the hosts' last game and is a doubt for this one. Joseph Boyamba is struggling with an abductor injury and could also sit this one out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joseph Boyamba, Yannick Deichmann

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

New signing Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is set to be out of the squad for quite some time as he receives treatment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

1860 Munchen vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

1860 Munchen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Hiller; Leandro Morgalla, Jesper Verlaat, Semi Belkahia, Philipp Steinhart; Tim Rieder, Quiting Moll; Erik Tallig, Martin Kobylanski, Stefan Lex; Fynn Lakenmacher

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gregor Kobel; Niklas Süle, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck; Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro; Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen

1860 Munchen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

1860 Munchen kicked off their league campaign with a win after suffering back-to-back defeats in their friendly games prior. They have not won a competitive game in this fixture since 2001 and will need a major upset to do so this weekend.

The Bundesliga outfit lost their final two preseason games after winning their first three but are clear favorites for this one and should easily come out on top.

Prediction: 1860 Munchen 0-4 Borussia Dortmund

