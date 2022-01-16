1860 Munich vs Karlsruhe prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2021-22

1860 Munich will host Karlsruhe at the Grunwalder Stadion in the DFB Pokal round of 16 on Tuesday.

The home side secured progress to this stage with a narrow 1-0 victory over Schalke 04 in October. Stefan Lex's early goal was the difference between the two sides.

Karlsruher produced a shock result when they triumphed over Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen with a 2-1 victory away from home. Lucas Cueto and Choi Kyoung-Rok scored in either half to help their side progress.

1860 Munich come into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Wehen in the 3. Bundesliga. They impressively came back from being two goals down to secure all three points in front of their fans.

Tuesday's visitors left Darmstadt with a point after holding their hosts to an entertaining 2-2 draw in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday.

1860 Munich vs Karlsruhe Head-to-Head

The two sides are almost evenly matched across their last 24 matches against each other.

The home side have 10 wins to their name while Karlsuher were victorious on 11 occasions, with three matches ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2019 when Karlsruher secured maximum points in a 2-0 away victory in a 3. Bundesliga fixture en-route to gaining promotion.

1860 Munich form guide (league): W-W-W-L-L

Karlsruhe form guide (league): D-D-W-L-W

1860 Munich vs Karlsruhe Team News

1860 Munich

Daniel Wein, Marius Willsch and Nathan Wicht have all been ruled out of the game.

Injuries: Daniel Wein, Marius Willsch

Unavailable: Nathan Wicht

Suspension: None

Karlsruhe

Kyoung-Rok Choi (calf), Malik Batmaz (ankle), Robin Bormuth (ankle), Sebastian Jung (ACL), Paul Lohr (ACL) and Leon Jensen (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Kyoung-Rok Choi, Malik Batmaz (ankle), Robin Bormuth (ankle), Sebastian Jung (ACL), Paul Lohr (ACL) and Leon Jensen

Suspension: None

1860 Munich vs Karlsruhe Predicted XI

1860 Munich Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Hiller (GK); Philipp Steinhart, Stephan Salger, Semi Belkahia; Fabian Greilinger, Dennis Gressel, Yannick Deichmann, Marius Willsch; Richard Neudecker, Stefan Lex, Marcel Bar

Karlsruhe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marius Gersbeck (GK); Philip Heise, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Christopher Kobald, Ricardo van Rinjh; Lucas Cueto, Marvin Wazitnek, Jerome Gondorf, Marco Thiede; Philipp Hofmann, Fabian Schleusener

1860 Munich vs Karlsruhe Prediction

1860 Munich are the only third division side left in the competition and enter the game as rank outsiders to secure progress. However, the hosts are currently on a good run of form and this could spur them on at their own ground.

Karlsruhe have also impressed and their consistency this season has put them in the race for promotion to the Bundesliga. Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing the visitors to secure progress with a narrow victory.

Prediction: 1860 Munich 1-2 Karlsruhe

Edited by Peter P