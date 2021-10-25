1860 Munich vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

German third division side 1860 Munich will host Schalke in the second round of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday, and will hope to cause an upset.

Schalke are one of the form teams at the moment in the 2. Bundesliga, having won four games on the trot. Dimitrios Grammozis’ side are currently in the promotion playoff spot.

The Royal Blues will hope for a deep run in the DFB Pokal, even though promotion to the Bundesliga will be their priority.

A clash against lowly 1860 Munich will give Grammozis a chance to play some of his fringe players and keep them sharp for their league games.

1860 Munich are in a woeful run of form, and haven’t won a league game since late August. They have drawn six out of their last seven games in the league.

1860 Munich vs Schalke Head-to-head

Schalke have a better head-to-head record between the two teams heading into the clash. They have won the fixture 23 times, while 1860 Munich have won it 13 times. A total of 12 games have ended as draws.

The last meeting between the two teams took place a while ago – in 2009 – and Schalke won the game 3-0.

1860 Munich form guide: D-L-D-D-D

Schalke form guide: L-W-W-W-W

1860 Munich vs Schalke Team News

1860 Munich

Lorenz Knöferl and Richard Neudecker are not expected to feature on Tuesday.

Injured: Lorenz Knöferl, Richard Neudecker (COVID-19)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke

Schalke eased past Dynamo Dresden in their previous game, and club captain Danny Latza made his return as a second-half substitute. He might feature against 1860 Munich on Tuesday.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en #M60S04 💬 "Nothing will be handed to us on a plate."The boss previews the cup game tomorrow at 1860 ⤵️ #S04 💬 "Nothing will be handed to us on a plate."The boss previews the cup game tomorrow at 1860 ⤵️#S04 | #M60S04

Dominik Drexler picked up a nasty flesh wound against Dresden, and might be rested. Michael Langer and Salif Sane are not expected to feature.

Injured: Dominik Drexler, Michael Langer

Doubtful: Salif Sane, Dries Wouters

Suspended: None

1860 Munich vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

1860 Munich Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Hiller; Niklas Lang, Phillipp Steinhart, Stephan Salger; Dennis Dressel, Quirin Moll, Dennis Dressel, Yannick Deichmann; Stefan Lex, Merveille Biankadi; Sascha Molders

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Ralf Fahrmann; Timo Becker, Mallick Thiaw, Henning Matriciani; Florian Flick; Thomas Ouwejan, Yaroslav Mikhailov, Danny Latza, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Marvin Pieringer

1860 Munich vs Schalke Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Schalke are overwhelming favorites heading into the game. Manager Dimitrios Grammozis is expected to make a few changes, but Schalke should still come out on top.

Prediction: 1860 Munich 1-3 Schalke

Edited by Peter P