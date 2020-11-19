Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Following the international break, the Germany’s Bundesliga recommences this weekend as Hoffenheim play host to VfB Stuttgart.

Both of these sides currently sit in mid-table positions. Hoffenheim are in 13th, while Stuttgart sit above them in eighth.

Just three points separate the teams, and a win could see Hoffenheim leapfrog Stuttgart and rise up the table.

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Hoffenheim are currently in the midst of a horrible run in the domestic competition. They haven’t picked up a win since their upset over Bayern Munich on 27 September. However, they have delivered three straight victories in the Europa League.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six Bundesliga games. However, they haven’t risen too far up the table as they haven’t been winning games. Their last three matches have ended in draws, including their most recent game – a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

1899 Hoffenheim form guide: D-W-L-W-L

VfB Stuttgart form guide: D-W-D-D-D

„Die Mannschaft, die ich am Montag gesehen habe, war sehr positiv gestimmt. Die Jungs haben Lust auf Fußball. Daher bin ich guter Dinge für Samstag.“



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#TSGVfB pic.twitter.com/Xj07zQYp6S — TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) November 19, 2020

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Hoffenheim currently have seven players out with positive COVID-19 tests, although Jacob Bruun Larsen and Pavel Kaderabek may be able to play a part in this match if they can test negative in ti

Elsewhere, Benjamin Hubner, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Dennis Geiger, Andrej Kramaric and Ermin Bicakic are all sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Dennis Geiger, Andrej Kramaric, Ermin Bicakic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kevin Vogt, Robert Skov, Munas Dabbur, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Baumann, Sebastian Rudy, Ishak Belfodil

Stuttgart also have a handful of injuries to contend with. Hamadi al Ghaddioui, Momo Cisse, Erik Thommy, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Maxime Awoudja are all sidelined and will take no part in this match.

Injured: Hamadi al Ghaddioui, Momo Cisse, Erik Thommy, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Maxime Awoujda

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI

1899 Hoffenheim predicted XI (5-3-2): Oliver Baumann, Ihlas Bebou, Melayro Bogarde, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma, Joshua Brenet, Mijat Gacinovic, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Klauss, Sargis Adamyan

VfB Stuttgart predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gregor Kobel, Pascal Stenzel, Waldemar Anton, Marc Oliver Kempf, Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Gonzalo Castro, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa, Mateo Klimowicz, Nicolas Gonzalez

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

This match should be a close one to call given Hoffenheim’s current struggles in domestic action and lack of players due to COVID-19.

On paper, both sides are relatively even, but I suspect that Stuttgart will have the advantage purely because they have a stronger squad right now.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 0-1 VfB Stuttgart