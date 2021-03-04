1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga action continues as 1899 Hoffenheim take on VFL Wolfsburg at the PreZero Arena on Saturday.
Wolfsburg have been a revelation this season, tallying an incredible 45 points in 23 games.
They are third in the Bundesliga table and have managed to win four of their last five games. Their last encounter was a 2-0 win against Hertha Berlin.
Hoffenheim have struggled for form lately, with just one win in their last five encounters.
In their most recent match, they played out a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. Hoffenheim are 11th in the standings and a win on Saturday will help them close the gap on the top half of the table.
1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head
Hoffenheim and VFL Wolfsburg have played 26 games against each other.
Wolfsburg have won 13 while seven matches have ended in stalemates. Hoffenheim have managed to win only six games.
1899 Hoffenheim form guide: D-W-D-L-L
VFL Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-D-W-W
1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg Team News
1899 Hoffenheim
Hoffenheim are facing an injury crisis, with nine players missing. Benjamin Hubner is out with a joint issue and Ermin Bicakcic will miss the game due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Dennis Geiger is expected to return in July.
Havard Nordtveit has been ruled out with a bruise, while Stefan Posch is unavailable due to coronavirus concerns. Mijat Gacinovic won't be availaible following an ankle injury. Konstantinos Stafylidis has a shin bone issue.
Kevin Akpoguma and Ishak Belfodil will not be available for selection due to general fitness concerns.
Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic, Dennis Geiger, Havard Nordtveit, Stefan Posch, Mijat Gacinovic, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Kevin Akpoguma and Konstantinos Stafylidis
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
VFL Wolfsburg
Oliver Glasner will have his complete squad at his disposal for selection against 1899 Hoffenheim.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg Predicted Lineups
1899 Hoffenheim Probable XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann, Kevin Vogt, Florian Grillitsch, Chris Richards, Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samasekkou, Marco John, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou, Andre Kramaric
VFL Wolfsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Ridle Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst
1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg Prediction
VFL Wolfsburg have been quite impressive this season, a fact which is reflected in their position in the league table. They are fresh off a defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal and Oliver Glasner will be looking for a positive response from his team.
Wolfsburg are a more balanced outfit than Hoffenheim and shouldn't face any difficulty in winning this match.
Prediction: 1899 Hoffenheim 0-2 VFL Wolfsburg