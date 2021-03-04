1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga action continues as 1899 Hoffenheim take on VFL Wolfsburg at the PreZero Arena on Saturday.

Wolfsburg have been a revelation this season, tallying an incredible 45 points in 23 games.

They are third in the Bundesliga table and have managed to win four of their last five games. Their last encounter was a 2-0 win against Hertha Berlin.

Hoffenheim have struggled for form lately, with just one win in their last five encounters.

In their most recent match, they played out a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. Hoffenheim are 11th in the standings and a win on Saturday will help them close the gap on the top half of the table.

1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Hoffenheim and VFL Wolfsburg have played 26 games against each other.

Wolfsburg have won 13 while seven matches have ended in stalemates. Hoffenheim have managed to win only six games.

1899 Hoffenheim form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Advertisement

VFL Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-D-W-W

1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg Team News

1899 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim are facing an injury crisis, with nine players missing. Benjamin Hubner is out with a joint issue and Ermin Bicakcic will miss the game due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Dennis Geiger is expected to return in July.

Havard Nordtveit has been ruled out with a bruise, while Stefan Posch is unavailable due to coronavirus concerns. Mijat Gacinovic won't be availaible following an ankle injury. Konstantinos Stafylidis has a shin bone issue.

Kevin Akpoguma and Ishak Belfodil will not be available for selection due to general fitness concerns.

Injured: Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic, Dennis Geiger, Havard Nordtveit, Stefan Posch, Mijat Gacinovic, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Kevin Akpoguma and Konstantinos Stafylidis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VFL Wolfsburg

Oliver Glasner will have his complete squad at his disposal for selection against 1899 Hoffenheim.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg Predicted Lineups

1899 Hoffenheim Probable XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann, Kevin Vogt, Florian Grillitsch, Chris Richards, Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samasekkou, Marco John, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou, Andre Kramaric

Advertisement

"We have had stability in the defence for the past few matches and can call on a core seven, eight players there. That helps us massively and you can see that on the pitch too."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#TSGWOB pic.twitter.com/sOOJeteJKA — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) March 4, 2021

VFL Wolfsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Ridle Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst

1899 Hoffenheim vs VFL Wolfsburg Prediction

VFL Wolfsburg have been quite impressive this season, a fact which is reflected in their position in the league table. They are fresh off a defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal and Oliver Glasner will be looking for a positive response from his team.

Wolfsburg are a more balanced outfit than Hoffenheim and shouldn't face any difficulty in winning this match.

Prediction: 1899 Hoffenheim 0-2 VFL Wolfsburg