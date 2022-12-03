2 Brazil players who performed and 3 who underperformed against Cameroon | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Aiming to become the first team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to win all three group-stage fixtures, Brazil squared off against Group G rivals Cameroon on Friday (2 December). Tite’s men created an abundance of chances and dominated proceedings for most of the night, but an injury-time winner from Vincent Aboubakar sealed a historic 1-0 win for Cameroon.

The defeat at the Lusail Iconic Stadium did not hurt Brazil, however, as they still managed to qualify for the last 16 as Group G winners (six points). Switzerland also finished with six points, but an inferior goal difference caused them to finish behind the five-time world champions.

Tite made a staggering nine changes to the XI that started in the 1-0 win over Switzerland last week, retaining only Eder Militao and Fred.

GOAL @goal VINCENT ABOUBAKAR IS THE FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE AGAINST BRAZIL AT THE WORLD CUP VINCENT ABOUBAKAR IS THE FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE AGAINST BRAZIL AT THE WORLD CUP 😤 https://t.co/fNKKSZEjOf

In the 14th minute, Manchester United midfielder Fred delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box for Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli. The forward did well to make contact with his head but could not direct it past Cameroonian goalkeeper Devis Epassy.

Six minutes later, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting released Nouhou Tolo down the left flank. The left-back whipped in a good cross for Aboubakar inside the area, but Ederson, with a strong punch, got it out of harm’s way.

In the 37th minute, Antony received the ball on the right flank, cut in, and went for goal with a left-footed attempt. Epassy got down quickly and held the United forward’s optimistic effort.

In first-half added time, Martinelli demonstrated his quick feet to sidestep the Cameroonian defense and have a go at goal. Epassy reacted promptly to guide his effort over the bar.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cameroon are the 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 African team in World Cup history to defeat Brazil at a World Cup! Cameroon are the 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 African team in World Cup history to defeat Brazil at a World Cup! 🇨🇲 https://t.co/amBty8vLYl

The following minute, Cameroon lodged a shot on target against the FIFA World Cup winners, with Bryan Mbeumo drawing a brilliant save from Ederson. It was the first on-target effort against Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the 56th minute, Martinelli looked to snatch his first FIFA World Cup goal with a right-footed curler. Epassy, however, read his intentions and made a smart save to tip the ball behind for a corner. Eder Militao drew a good save from Epassy from the following set piece.

Cameroon found the back of the Brazilian net with their first real attack in the second half. In added time, substitute Jerome Mbekeli delivered an excellent cross into the box, and Aboubakar was present at the scene to put it away. The goalscorer, who was already on a yellow card, took his shirt off and celebrated, getting immediately sent off by the referee.

Canarinho pushed hard to equalize, but Cameroon held firm to become the first African nation to beat the South Americans at a FIFA World Cup. Here are a couple of Brazilian players who impressed and three who disappointed in their last Group G fixture on Friday night:

Underperformed: Antony

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Manchester United winger Antony made his first start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. The right-winger expectedly dazzled with his quick feet and silky tricks, beating his marker quite a few times over the course of the match. However, he could not quite deliver when it came to the end product. Antony also gave away possession quite cheaply and often looked reluctant to track back.

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa This Antony guy, he’d have made it more as a ball juggler. Martinelli making better impression. This Antony guy, he’d have made it more as a ball juggler. Martinelli making better impression.

Against Cameroon, Antony misplaced all four of his crosses, lost possession a whopping 21 times, and lost seven duels. He also failed to pull off two dribbles and misplaced 10 passes before being replaced in the 79th minute.

Performed: Dani Alves

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The oldest-ever Brazilian player to play at a FIFA World Cup, Dani Alves produced a performance to remember against the African nation. The 39-year-old right-back linked up superbly with his teammates, chased down every ball, and did not hesitate to get his hands dirty.

B/R Football @brfootball 39-year-old Dani Alves captains Brazil against Cameroon to become their oldest player at a men's World Cup 39-year-old Dani Alves captains Brazil against Cameroon to become their oldest player at a men's World Cup 🍷 https://t.co/C3LH9LKPvo

At the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Alves completed 57 passes (87.7% accuracy), won nine duels, delivered two accurate long balls, and drew two fouls. Additionally, he attempted five tackles, cleared the ball twice, blocked a shot, and made an interception.

Underperformed: Alex Telles

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While Alves delivered a mini masterclass on the right flank, Alex Telles looked quite out of sorts on the left side. He rarely charged forward, did not create anything for his teammates, and lacked accuracy when it came to distribution.

TNT Sports BR @TNTSportsBR A GENTE NÃO AGUENTA MAIS! 🥺🥺🥺 NÃO VAI SER NADA, ALEX TELLES! O lateral tá chorando muito no banco após sair sentindo lesão. A TNT Sports e o BRASIL estão contigo! #TNTSportsNoQatar A GENTE NÃO AGUENTA MAIS! 🥺🥺🥺 NÃO VAI SER NADA, ALEX TELLES! O lateral tá chorando muito no banco após sair sentindo lesão. A TNT Sports e o BRASIL estão contigo! #TNTSportsNoQatar https://t.co/zKV99qEbYX

On Friday night, Telles failed to play any key passes, lost possession nine times, and misplaced two crosses as well as a long ball. The Sevilla man also lost two of four duels and misplaced six of 28 ground passes before coming off the pitch with a knock.

Performed: Marquinhos

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Paris Saint-Germain center-back Marquinhos came on for an injured Telles in the 54th minute. He thoroughly dominated proceedings despite playing in an unfamiliar position, linking up effortlessly with teammates and creating many great chances.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 MARQUINHOS:



"I think what happens with these players is that Messi is not Argentine and Cristiano is not Portuguese. They go beyond that. They are a privilege for football. For people who love this sport, they are a treasure that doesn't just belong to their countries." MARQUINHOS:"I think what happens with these players is that Messi is not Argentine and Cristiano is not Portuguese. They go beyond that. They are a privilege for football. For people who love this sport, they are a treasure that doesn't just belong to their countries." 🇧🇷 MARQUINHOS:"I think what happens with these players is that Messi is not Argentine and Cristiano is not Portuguese. They go beyond that. They are a privilege for football. For people who love this sport, they are a treasure that doesn't just belong to their countries." https://t.co/YVmwGSPToO

Marquinhos played a near-flawless game, completing all 31 of his attempted passes, playing three key passes, and creating three big chances. He also delivered an accurate cross and lost possession only once (least in the match).

Underperformed: Gabriel Martinelli

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was picked ahead of Vinicius Junior on the left flank on Friday. Martinelli was like a livewire on the pitch, showing plenty of initiative, but he was utterly wasteful in front of goal. Possibly his worst miss of the night came in the 98th minute when he failed to apply the finishing touch to Marquinhos’ delicious layoff from a mere six yards out.

Martinelli missed two big chances against Cameroon on Friday. Additionally, he misplaced three of four crosses, lost seven of 12 duels, lost possession 16 times, and was caught offside once. Given the way Martinelli performed, Vinicius Junior is unlikely to have any trouble winning his place back in the round of 16 clash against South Korea.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 2455 votes