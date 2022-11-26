2 England players who performed and 3 who underperformed against USA | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Looking to seal passage into the round of 16, England took on the United States (USA) in their second match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (26 November).

The 1966 FIFA World Cup winners disappointedly failed to find their shooting boots against USA at the Al Bayt Stadium, settling for a goalless draw. Gareth Southgate’s side will need a positive result against Wales in their final Group B match on 29 November to qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions enjoyed a confident start to the game, dominating possession and creating their first goalscoring opportunity in the ninth minute. Jude Bellingham released Bukayo Saka down the right-inside channel, and the Arsenal man cut the ball back for Harry Kane inside the USA box. Kane got his shot away, but Walker Zimmerman put his body on the line to block the forward’s effort.

Having been under the cosh in the opening phase of the game, USA created their first chance against England in the 16th minute. Weston McKennie drilled in a cross for Haji Wright from the right side. The striker connected with the delivery but dragged his header well wide of the mark.

In the 25th minute, USA’s McKennie wasted an excellent opportunity to give his team the lead. Sergino Dest’s excellent cross from the right fell to McKennie, who was shockingly left unmarked inside the England box. Unfortunately for the Americans, McKennie failed to test English keeper Jordan Pickford with his strike.

Seven minutes later, Chelsea superstar Christian Pulisic came agonizingly close to giving USA the lead in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Under pressure, he fashioned a yard of space down the left side and let fly. Pickford was well and truly beaten, but the bar came to England’s rescue.

Gareth Southgate’s side’s first shot on target in the match came in first-half injury time, when Mason Mount drew a fine save out of Matt Turner with an outside-the-box shot. The second half did not make things any better for the Three Lions, with them failing to split the American defense open with their attacking play.

In the 93rd minute, English skipper Harry Kane had an excellent chance to seal a late win. Despite being unmarked, he shockingly failed to direct his header on target, thus extending his goalless run to two games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here are two England players who impressed and three who failed to live up to their billing in the clash against USA on Friday night:

Underperformed: Raheem Sterling

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling was like a livewire on the pitch in the 6-2 victory over Iran on 21 November, scoring a stunning goal. That sharpness and drive were missing against USA, with him failing to dispatch even a single shot, let alone land one on target. The former Manchester City man also failed to create goalscoring opportunities and lost possession cheaply at times.

Before being hooked in the 68th minute, Sterling failed to make any key passes, lost two of four duels, lost possession eight times, and completed only 16 passes (80% accuracy).

Performed: Harry Maguire

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire was a rock at the back for England on Friday night. He read the game superbly, delivered impressive balls from deep, put the ball out of harm’s way time and time again, and rarely misplaced a pass.

Against the United States, Maguire performed a whopping eight clearances, delivered eight accurate long balls, blocked a shot, attempted a tackle, and made an interception. He also won three of four aerial duels and completed a dribble.

Underperformed: Bukayo Saka

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal maverick Bukayo Saka turned heads with his stunning brace against Iran. Unfortunately for the Three Lions, he could not make a similar impact against the Americans. He was closely marked by the opposition, and he struggled to break his shackles and go on his trademark dizzying runs. Except for the fine cutback for Kane in the first half, Saka did not do anything to write home about.

In the second FIFA World Cup game of his career, Saka failed to lodge any efforts on target, lost all three of his ground duels, was caught offside once, and lost possession nine times. The Gunner also misplaced one attempted long ball and a cross.

Performed: Luke Shaw

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England left-back Luke Shaw was arguably their best player against the United States. He made runs into the opposition third, created openings, impressed with his passing range, and was admirably solid at the back as well. His delivery to Kane at the death was nothing less than sensational and deserved a fitting end-product.

The Manchester United fullback played two key passes, delivered six accurate long balls, and created a big chance at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday. Additionally, he completed 62 passes (84.9% accuracy), won two of three aerial duels, made an interception, and performed a clearance.

Underperformed: Harry Kane

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England skipper Harry Kane put in a decent shift in the first half, holding the ball up rather well and sliding into little pockets of space to make the opposition’s life miserable. That drive went for a toss in the second 45. To make matters worse, Kane was at fault for missing a glorious chance to seal Round of 16 qualification for his country right at the end of the match.

Against Gregg Berhalter’s team, Kane completed 15 passes (71.4% accuracy), did not lodge any shots on target, failed to play any key passes, and lost possession 12 times.

