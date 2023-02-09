2 Manchester United players who performed and 3 who underperformed against Leeds United | Premier League 2022-23

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by managerless Leeds United in their Premier League meeting at Old Trafford on Wednesday night (8 February).

The Whites enjoyed a dream start at Old Trafford on Wednesday, going in front through Wilfriend Gnoto’s strike in the opening minute. Gnoto played a slick one-two with Bamford striker Patrick Bamford before dispatching a piledriver from the left flank. David De Gea was too slow to react and was comprehensively beaten.

Having been shellshocked by the early goal, Manchester United created their first goalscoring opportunity of the night in the 18th minute. Bruno Fernandes, who saw his pocket picked en route to Leeds’ opener, found Alejandro Garnacho with an inch-perfect delivery at the far post. The Argentine went for goal with a volley but dragged his effort narrowly wide.

In the 27th minute, Garnacho cleverly rounded Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, evaded Luke Ayling’s sliding challenge, and went for goal. Maximilian Wober read the ball’s flight and brilliantly cleared it off the line to keep Leeds’ lead intact.

Three minutes into the second half, the visitors doubled their lead, with Crysencio Summerville’s cross taking a deflection off Raphael Varane and nestling into the back of the net. Unlike in the first half, Manchester United did not fail to come up with a response, with Marcus Rashford cutting Leeds’ lead in half with a thumping header from close range.

In the 65th minute, Leeds came agonizingly close to making it 3-1, with Brenden Aaronson’s curling free-kick clattering against the post. De Gea was nowhere close to keeping the effort out. Five minutes later, substitute Jadon Sancho produced the goods for Manchester United, intercepting a rebound and applying a composed finish from the box to equalize for the hosts.

Having completed the turnaround, Manchester United pushed for the winner in the final stretch of the game. In the 78th minute, Fernandes found Varane with a cross into the box. The Frenchman went for goal with a fine header but could not find a way past Meslier.

In the first minute of injury time, Fred went for the winner with an ambitious 25-yard effort. Meslier, however, was alert and made a smart save. United continued to push for the elusive winner in the last five minutes, but it simply was not meant to arrive.

Here are two Manchester United players who impressed and three who were below par in the tussle at Old Trafford on Wednesday:

Underperformed: David De Gea

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

One of the most experienced players on the team, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, should have done a lot better against Leeds United on Wednesday. He was beaten at the near post by Gnoto’s opening-minute strike and was caught flatfooted for Varane’s own goal.

Football Daily @footballdaily



De Gea - 10

Lloris - 9

Alisson - 8

Ederson - 5 Errors leading to a goal since 2018/19 in the Premier League ["Big Six"]De Gea - 10Lloris - 9Alisson - 8Ederson - 5 Errors leading to a goal since 2018/19 in the Premier League ["Big Six"]🔴 De Gea - 10⚪️ Lloris - 9🔴 Alisson - 8🔵 Ederson - 5 https://t.co/YLRaX9ohLr

De Gea made a smart save in the first half, but he simply could not exude the amount of confidence that was needed from him. De Gea attempted only one long ball against Leeds, miserably failing to put it on target.

Performed: Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford extended his purple patch with a stunning performance against Leeds United. The Englishman carried the ball forward with intent, looked to create goalscoring opportunities, and dispatched a powerful header in the 62nd minute to give United a lifeline. It was his 12th goal for the Red Devils across competitions since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford NEVER give up! Unfortunately, we didn't get the win but we fought back to get a draw. NEVER give up! Unfortunately, we didn't get the win but we fought back to get a draw. https://t.co/E9TxEgN79y

Rashford played three key passes, delivered an accurate cross, and completed three dribbles against Leeds United. He also won six duels, drew a foul, and made a clearance.

Underperformed: Wout Weghorst

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg

Manchester United signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in the January transfer window. With Cristiano Ronaldo gone, Weghorst was expected to become United’s go-to target man.

On Wednesday, Weghorst did well to keep the Peacocks engaged. However, he never looked like hitting the back of the net. Ten Hag’s players had no clue about his positioning and failed to bring him into the fold.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Weghorst is a limited striker. Why bring him then not play to his strengths? Zero service Weghorst is a limited striker. Why bring him then not play to his strengths? Zero service

Over the course of the game, Weghorst did not attempt any shots, let alone land one on target. He only completed 10 passes, lost possession four times, and was caught offside once.

Performed: Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Jadon Sancho arguably dropped his best performance of the season against Leeds United on Wednesday. Coming off the bench for Weghorst in the 59th minute, Sancho scored his first goal for United since 15 September, completely changing the complexion of the game.

Jadon Sancho @Sanchooo10 🏼 I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed this feeling! Team showed great character to stay in the game, we go again on the weekend. I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed this feeling! Team showed great character to stay in the game, we go again on the weekend. 💪🏼 https://t.co/UOFQQWxhLm

The England international was fortunate enough to intercept Luke Shaw’s deflected delivery in the 70th minute. He then took a touch to steady himself and calmly found the far corner to make it 2-2 for the home team. The goal aside, Sancho played three key passes, completed a dribble, and won two ground duels.

Underperformed: Fred

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Without his midfield partner Casemiro, Fred looked all over the place against Leeds United on Wednesday. He lost possession cheaply, looked to shoot even when there was not much room, and committed needless fouls, giving possession away.

ByFar 13 🐍 @byfar13 But how did Fred end up a Manchester United player 🥺🥺🥺 But how did Fred end up a Manchester United player 🥺🥺🥺

On Premier League matchday 22, Fred lost possession a whopping 27 times. He committed three fouls, lost six ground duels, was dribbled past twice, and misplaced four long balls as well as two crosses.

Poll : 0 votes