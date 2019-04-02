2 of Manchester United's game-changers to watch out for vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United face Wolves on Tuesday night

There are just a few matches remaining before we can crown the winner of the Premier League 2018-19. It's still unknown to us which team will be hailed as the winner at the end of the season. After an entertaining weekend, Premier League drama ought to create some magical moments this midweek also as Manchester United are going to visit the Molineux Stadium to face one of the toughest mid-table teams, Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 2018-19.

The Red Devils are at 5th position in the Premier League 2018-19 points table. They have 61 points from 31 matches, whereas Wolves stand 7th with 44 points from 31 matches. Manchester United have a chance to grab the 3rd position in the league table as the need to snatch all three points from this midweek fixture. There are only 2 points difference between Man United and 3rd placed Arsenal.

A few weeks ago, it was Wolves who knocked United out of the FA Cup 2018-19. That was a disgraceful night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as they were handed a shocking 2-1 defeat by Wolves army. Man United will be looking to take revenge on Tuesday night on the same soil. There are three players one needs to watch out for.

#2 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba- Manchester United

The match against Wolves is not going to be an easy one as they have already proven by knocking Ole's side out of a major competition. All eyes will be on Paul Pogba as the French superstar is recently associated with tranfer speculations. We could see him playing for the Reds Devils on Tuesday night.

This season, Pogba has scored 11 goals from 28 matches, while the French superstar has 9 assists under his name in the Premier League 2018-19. Pogba is the heart of United's midfield, and we could expect a great performance from this 26-year-old midfield maestro.

#1 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku- Manchester United

Having some fitness issues, Romelu Lukaku didn't play a single minute in their victory over Watford FC at Old Trafford. In the Pre-match press conference, Ole confirmed:

Anthony and Romelu will both be ready for tomorrow, definitely, unless they break down in training today but it looks good, yeah.

This season, Lukaku has scored 12 goals for United in the Premier League. We could see the pair of Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial leading the offensive line of Man United as a delightful night is expected from the 25-year-old Belgian giant with United wanting to capitalise on Arsenal not playing in mid-week to leap-frog them on the table.

