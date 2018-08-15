Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2 players who must leave Liverpool to save their respective careers

Rashi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
586   //    15 Aug 2018, 23:20 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Klopp admitted Liverpool squad is too big

On Sunday, title hopefuls Liverpool kick-started their campaign in the best way possible as they thrashed West Ham 4-0 at Anfield. The match was a fantastic showdown from Liverpool as they completely dominated the Hammers in every department.

A double from Mane and goals from last year's top scorer Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge gave Liverpool an early heads up against their title rivals. The game also saw summer signing Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri all turning up in the Reds' jersey for the first time.

With the European transfer window still open for business till August 31st, Liverpool could ship out their unwanted players. Klopp has already confirmed that he wants to reduce the squad size. Here are two players, who should leave Liverpool if they want to resurrect their career:

#1  Lazar Markovic

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Markovic during pre-season

It is hard to believe the Serbian is still in the ranks of Liverpool. Markovic joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2014 but never managed to make an impact at the club.

Coming through the ranks of FK Partizan, Markovic was regularly linked to a move to Chelsea before joining Benfica in 2013. He was known for his trickery and scoring. A year later, Liverpool signed the player with the cash received from the sale of Luiz Suarez to Barcelona.

Unfortunately for the Serb, he never found his feet at Anfield and after just a year and scoring only two goals in 19 games, he was loaned out to Fenerbache. He made 14 appearances for the club but failed to score a single goal. 

He moved back to Portugal with Sporting CP in an attempt to rejuvenate his career but failed miserably.

Hull City was the next club that took a chance with him, which resulted in a mediocre tenure as well. During his time with the Tigers, he made 12 appearances scoring two goals but couldn’t save them from going down. 

He was at Anderlecht last season but again failed to live up to the hype.  Still only 24, Markovic has time on his side. But it is safe to say Liverpool is not the place for him. 

#2 Divock Origi

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Origi's chances of breaking into the Liverpool team were shattered when Shaqiri arrived this summer

Like Markovic, Origi was also signed during the summer spree in 2014. After enjoying a breakthrough season at Lille, he was picked to represent Belgium at the 2014 World Cup. Liverpool moved quickly to sign the player and immediately loaned him back.

Origi eventually arrived at Liverpool during the summer of 2015. By then Brendan Rodgers' future was uncertain. He was later replaced by Jurgen Klopp. During his first season, Origi made 16 appearances for the club and found the net five times. In the following season, Klopp saw him as a squad player. His seven-goal return was a decent one considering he started only 14 matches.

When Salah arrived in the summer of 2017, Origi found it even harder to break into the Liverpool line up and left Liverpool to join Wolfsburg on loan. He had a decent run in Germany scoring six and providing two assists in 31 games. 

The signing of Xhedran Shaqiri has put an end to his dream of breaking into Liverpool line-up. Origi should look to move back to Germany or France before the end of the transfer window to rejuvenate his career.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Lazar Markovic Divock Origi Jurgen Klopp Leisure Reading
Rashi
CONTRIBUTOR
Blogger, Writer, Virtual Assistant and an Avid reader.
