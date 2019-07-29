×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2 players who really impressed on Manchester United’s Tour

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Feature
793   //    29 Jul 2019, 20:06 IST

Action from Manchester United's Pre-Season Tour
Action from Manchester United's Pre-Season Tour

Manchester United had one of their best tours in recent years. The results are there to prove it and they have given their confidence a huge boost as they go into the new season. They managed to win four of the games they played. Albeit two were against weaker oppositions, there’s certainly some improvement to this team that finished the last season in the sixth place in the league. 

There have been some standout performers from academy players who look to stake a claim for first-team football come next season. They, however, haven’t been the only ones that have impressed on tour. There are seasoned first-team players who’ve also done well.

As the season comes ever so close to kick-off, here are two players that have impressed on tour and will hope that they have caught the manager’s eye.

#1 Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay (left)
Scott McTominay (left)

Scott McTominay has been on the fringes of first-team football ever since former manager Jose Mourinho promoted him. Only during the end of last season did he start looking like a genuine contender for first-team football. On tour, he looked every bit composed, fit and ready to take the fight to Nemanja Matic.

Nemanja Matic isn’t the same player that he was sometime back and he has also lost a yard of pace. That means he can’t cover enough ground as much as he’d like to and he’s also not agile as he once was. This is what McTominay is now all about and has proved while on tour.

He certainly looked like a younger Matic going up and down the field, winning the ball back and also recycling possession. If he can keep up the high standards he had while on tour, he’s going to be a crucial player this coming Premier League season. 

#2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (in red)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (in red)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a sensational talent, who if managed well, will thrive in this United side. Ole Gunnar had set out early to recruit players who are young, have the potential and want to play. Already Bissaka looks all that and more. He has already caught fans' eyes with his energetic style of play and his crunching tackles.

Advertisement

With the way he’s been playing, it is no wonder why United were ready to fork out the huge fee for his services. Though only in a few games and only pre-season, Wan-Bissaka has impressed and Manchester United may finally have a right-back they can depend on.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has already shown he has pace, he is energetic and can attack as well as defend. There’s every reason for the fans and board to be ecstatic about the new arrival judging from his performances on tour for United. 


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Scott McTominay Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
5 Manchester United players who impressed the most in pre-season matches
RELATED STORY
3 young players who can step up for Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 3 Players who impressed for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19-20: 5 New signings who are set to make a huge impact
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 academy players the Red Devils should promote this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United pre-season tour: 3 things to look forward to as the Red Devils face Perth Glory 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United: 5 players who impressed the most for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 5 causes of United's shocking defeat
RELATED STORY
Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 5 men who cost United the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Tottenham: 5 Players who were brilliant for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us