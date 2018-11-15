×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

2 possible transfer targets for Liverpool this January

Chris Peterson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
882   //    15 Nov 2018, 19:52 IST

Klopp may be looking to bolster Liverpool's already impressive squad
Klopp may be looking to bolster Liverpool's already impressive squad

With Klopp’s men just a couple of points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, the German coach may have his eye on bolstering the squad in a number of ways.

There must be a certain kind of intensity during training times at Anfield since the Reds have a serious chance of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp may have a number of transfer targets on his radar in an attempt to add further squad depth and keep a competitive edge to bring the best out of his team.

With the January transfer window a mere couple of months away, it becomes interesting to speculate and imagine which transfers may take place.

The following are two prospective Liverpool transfer targets which would greatly aid the club’s chances of winning the Premier League title in the 2018-19 season.

#1 Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Could the French prodigy adapt to life at Anfield?
Could the French prodigy adapt to life at Anfield?

Although the young French prodigy recently joined Barcelona for a hefty fee, Ousmane Dembele has had a number of successive controversies with the club – including the fact that he missed a number of training sessions.

Dembele has also been riddled with injuries during his time at Barcelona and Klopp may want to add some young talent and extra pace in his front three.

After winning the World Cup as part of the France national side in 2018, Dembele knows what it is to win a major tournament at such a young age.

#2 Nabil Fekir from Olympique Lyonnaise

Fekir could add experience to Liverpool's current midfield setup
Fekir could add experience to Liverpool's current midfield setup

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder and forward would be a brilliant addition to Liverpool having had an impressive goalscoring record during his career thus far.

His experience as captain for Lyon and his playing time with the French national team make Fekir a well-established player. His playmaking abilities would additionally complement the Reds’ goalscoring record since they sold Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona in January earlier this year. 

Who else would Liverpool benefit from purchasing this coming January? Do they even need Dembele or Fekir, to begin with?

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Nabil Fekir Ousmane Dembele
Chris Peterson
CONTRIBUTOR
Football writer from Cape Town, South Africa.
5 Star players who almost signed for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 players Liverpool need to sell this January
RELATED STORY
5 attacking midfielders Liverpool should target in the...
RELATED STORY
3 attacking midfielders Liverpool should target in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool prepare €100...
RELATED STORY
3 players Liverpool should look to sign in the January...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona to offer €147...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool not interested Rabiot deal, Klopp targets...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could move to the Premier League in January
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us