2 possible transfer targets for Liverpool this January

Klopp may be looking to bolster Liverpool's already impressive squad

With Klopp’s men just a couple of points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, the German coach may have his eye on bolstering the squad in a number of ways.

There must be a certain kind of intensity during training times at Anfield since the Reds have a serious chance of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp may have a number of transfer targets on his radar in an attempt to add further squad depth and keep a competitive edge to bring the best out of his team.

With the January transfer window a mere couple of months away, it becomes interesting to speculate and imagine which transfers may take place.

The following are two prospective Liverpool transfer targets which would greatly aid the club’s chances of winning the Premier League title in the 2018-19 season.

#1 Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Could the French prodigy adapt to life at Anfield?

Although the young French prodigy recently joined Barcelona for a hefty fee, Ousmane Dembele has had a number of successive controversies with the club – including the fact that he missed a number of training sessions.

Dembele has also been riddled with injuries during his time at Barcelona and Klopp may want to add some young talent and extra pace in his front three.

After winning the World Cup as part of the France national side in 2018, Dembele knows what it is to win a major tournament at such a young age.

#2 Nabil Fekir from Olympique Lyonnaise

Fekir could add experience to Liverpool's current midfield setup

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder and forward would be a brilliant addition to Liverpool having had an impressive goalscoring record during his career thus far.

His experience as captain for Lyon and his playing time with the French national team make Fekir a well-established player. His playmaking abilities would additionally complement the Reds’ goalscoring record since they sold Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona in January earlier this year.

Who else would Liverpool benefit from purchasing this coming January? Do they even need Dembele or Fekir, to begin with?