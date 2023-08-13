2 potential replacements for Harry Maguire at Manchester United 

As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have agreed a fee with West Ham United over the signing of Harry Maguire. Fresh information emerging from the potential deal revealed that the transfer valuation could be in the region of £30 million and that the player could move to the London side in the coming days.

In the last couple of years, there have been numerous debates encircling Maguire's future at Old Trafford, as he was one of the players that Erik ten Hag dropped out of the starting XI when he was designated as the club's manager last summer.

As a Red Devils player, Maguire has registered 12 goal contributions in 175 appearances across all competitions. However, he made numerous errors leading to goals, raising a lot of skepticism about his credibility.

While Maguire might be leaving Manchester United this summer, this listicle will look at two players that could replace the Englishman at Old Trafford. Without further ado, let's take a look at them.

#2 Jean-Clair Todibo

Tottenham Hotspur v OGC Nice - Friendly

Jean-Clair Todibo can best be seen as a mobile center-back who's good at making timely defensive interceptions. Similarly, his proficiency to advance the ball from the defense to the midfield is also very impressive.

There's an aura of confidence that he possesses that enhances the outlook of his game. The absence of confidence was one of the factors that affected Maguire's overall performance in defense last season.

As per United Reds, Manchester United scouts have been tasked to monitor his performance as he remains one of the strongest options that could replace Maguire at Old Trafford. The Frenchman has netted two goals in 104 games for Nice thus far.

#1 Benjamin Pavard

Pavard is currently on Manchester United's radar

Pavard was one of the breakout players during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, as his performance at right-back for France impressed a lot of football lovers across the globe.

The Frenchman is best known for his outstanding and dogged interceptions in defense as well as his remarkable passing ability. He's also impressive in attack as his vision in the final third is stunning. In terms of swinging crosses into the opponent's penalty box, he's right up there.

Pavard has netted 12 goals and provided 12 assists in 162 appearances for Bayern Munich. But what makes him a good target for Manchester United is that he's versatile, as he could play as a right-back and center-back when necessary.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Pavard is ready to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and he's also interested in playing in the Premier League.