2 Premier League clubs interested in signing on-loan Arsenal star Nuno Tavares: Reports

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares has allegedly attracted interest from two Premier League clubs owing to his fine performances for Lazio of late.

Tavares, 24, joined the Gunners from Portuguese side Benfica in a deal worth up to £8 million in the summer of 2021. He spent the past two campaigns on loan at Olympique Marseille and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The Portugal international is currently relishing a stellar campaign on loan at Lazio. The pacy left-back has started 16 of his 18 overall appearances for the Serie A outfit so far, contributing eight assists along the way.

Now, according to Caught Offside, the Arsenal defender has emerged as a subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest in the recent times. After joining Lazio on a permanent deal owing to a pre-existing agreement this summer, he could again be on the move.

Tavares, who has made 28 overall appearances for Arsenal so far, would emerge as a starter for both Brighton and Forest should he join either of them.

Arsenal attacker told to find new club

Speaking recently on the Wrighty's House podcast, Arsenal legend Ian Wright stated Raheem Sterling has no future at the north London outfit beyond this season. He said (h/t Metro):

"Raheem is having a tough time. I thought it might have turned for him after that little cameo [in the FA Cup third round loss] against Manchester United, he looked sharp. That was the guy we want to see. It's not happened nowhere near enough, that's fair to say."

Sharing more thoughts on Sterling's loan arrival, Wright continued:

"The way it looks, you get the impression that we're not going to sign him long-term. So what has he got to lose other than to get on it and blast it? I would love to see him go to that place. That would give the fans and show he's trying, that's what they want to see. When he joined, I thought it was a perfect move."

Last summer, Sterling was allegedly told he has no place in Enzo Maresca's plans at Chelsea. As a result, the former Manchester City and Liverpool star secured a season-long loan move to the Emirates Stadium side.

However, Sterling has struggled to establish himself as a vital squad member at the Gunners. The 30-year-old has started six of his 14 appearances across competitions this term, scoring just one goal in the process.

