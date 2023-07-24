2 reasons why Manchester United should prioritize Rasmus Hojlund's signing 

As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United's hierarchy is proposing an open bid for Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta as his inquiring fee is roughly around €70 million. Related information also suggests that the player's personal terms have already been agreed upon months ago.

This follows the intense hunt for a number nine by the Red Devils hierarchy with Harry Kane also being one of the club's targets to play the center-forward position next season.

If you followed the Red Devils and their performance through their multiple competitions last season, you could argue that the lack of a dogged number nine was a huge deficiency in the Red Devils squad. This was an obvious issue as it affected the team's performance in the final third of the pitch.

A recap could remind us that Anthony Martial's fitness dilemma, and Wout Weghorst's indecisiveness in attack, was a major let-down that might have prompted the club's hierarchy to search for a new striker.

However, in the last few days, Manchester United has indicated their interest in one of the available strikers in the current transfer window. That said, Old Trafford has proven to be one of the most likely destinations for Hojlund this summer.

On that note, here are two reasons why Manchester United should prioritize his signing in the current transfer window.

#2 He's still young and could serve Manchester United for several years

Atalanta BC v Hellas Verona - Serie A

The age of a center-forward tends to determine their market value. Most big-name clubs tend to look for strikers that could grow with the team and serve the club for many seasons ahead.

When you compare Hojlund's age to several Red Devils targets such as Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani, and Goncalo Ramos, you will notice that he's the youngest on the list.

Recent activity at Manchester United could also reveal that the current manager is trying to build a fresh squad that is likely to be dominated by young players. Considering the above point, you will notice that Hojlund is fresh, full of energy, and could serve as the club's number nine for numerous years. Hence, fulfilling the Red Devil's long-term vision.

Lastly, he's one of the best options given the club's modest transfer budget this summer.

#1 Hojlund is a decent and fast-rising striker

Manchester United's attacking target

One of the most substantial characteristics of the Danish striker is his physicality when attacking and his spectacular scoring mastery. His positioning in front of goal brings back Robin van Persie's memories.

Hojlund is extremely fast and skillful with the ball, a good trait for a modern-day number nine as this would enhance the level of ball retention during the attack. At age 20, the Danish forward has netted 10 goals in 34 appearances for Atalanta. When you look at his national team numbers, you will notice that he has netted six goals in six appearances for Denmark as well.

The above attributes could benefit Manchester United as Erik ten Hag is looking to build a youthful and spirited attack. Given the Danish forward's skills such as speed, finishing proficiency, and the ability to retain the ball in attack, he suits Ten Hag's fast and clinical attacking method.