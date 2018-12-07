2 reasons why Arsenal's game against Huddersfield is a must-win

James Alonge FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 693 // 07 Dec 2018, 16:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Arsenal welcomes Huddersfield Town to the Emirates on Saturday and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 21.

The Gunners defeated arch-rivals by four goals to two at the Emirates, before drawing away at Manchester United, in a game they could have easily won, no thanks to some good goalkeeping by Manchester United's goalkeeper David De Gea and some costly errors in defence.

On the other hand, six points from those two massive games are not something the Gunners can complain of. They have massively improved under Unai Emery and you can only feel that this team will get better and better as the season progresses.

However, as Unai Emery pointed out in his press conference on Thursday, the players are disappointed to have come out of the game against United with only a point. He did mention that the only way they can look back at Manchester United game with more positivity is to pick all three points against Huddersfield Town.

Emery was quoted as saying:

"This is a very big challenge this week. We are going to finish Saturday against Huddersfield. At the moment we have a good feeling after a good result, but we need to close with a victory on Saturday".

Let's take a look at two reasons why Saturday's game against Huddersfield is a massive game for the gunners.

#1 Potential slip-ups by other top four rivals

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League

This is one of the reasons why Arsenal's game against Huddersfield Town has become more important than the two previous games. Arsenal lost their opening two games of the season against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Advertisement

They have recovered remarkably from that and are looking like a team that could clinch one of the champions league spots at the end of the season.

In their quest to achieve this, not only will they need to pick points off their rivals when they play them, but they also need to capitalize on possible slips when their rivals play other teams.

This week presents a massive opportunity for the gunners to do so. Arsenal is currently in 5th position in the premier league, although they are tied on 31 points with Chelsea in 4th place with the Blues having a slightly superior goal difference and just two points off Tottenham in fourth place.

Chelsea host league leaders Manchester City at Stamford Bridge and Tottenham travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City. Chelsea has a massive job on their hands to keep out a rampaging City side who have been impeccable this season.

Tottenham cannot afford to take Leicester City for granted, even if they are favourites to win the game. It is a potential banana-skin fixture for Spurs.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement