2 things Ivan Toney will improve at Arsenal should a possible transfer happen in January (2024)

Sky Sports recently reported that Ivan Toney is interested in joining Arsenal after completing his eight-month ban from football.

The English striker was given the ban in the first place for breaching FA's betting rules last season. He is set to return to the fold (currently employed with Brentford) on January 16, 2024.

Arsenal are currently second in the league standings and like last season, they are once again in the title hunt. The Gunners are level on points with first-place Tottenham Hotspur, who are ahead courtesy of more goals scored in the Premier League this season.

Adding Toney to their ranks could be a vital move for the Gunners, especially in the second half of the season. His finishing prowess and ability to hold up play for others will benefit Mikel Arteta's team in the final third of the pitch.

On that note, this listicle will examine some key things that the Englishman will offer Arsenal should a possible transfer happen in the January 2024 transfer window.

#1 Arsenal currently do not have a forward of Toney's profile in their squad

Brentford FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal currently have two recognized senior-team forwards in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. New signing Kai Havertz is also capable of playing in that role. While they are all different profiles of goalscorers, none of them are the burly, number nine who can pinch back defenders and regularly score for the team as well.

Jesus, the most established of the lot, is a good goal-scorer. However, his best game comes from dropping deep and thus allowing the inverted wingers to move in for the finish. Nketiah is a nuisance for any defence but despite his strong year, he is still underdeveloped to help Arsenal challenge for the league alone.

More often than not, an injury to Jesus weakens their final third, as was evident last season. Bringing in Toney will not only add firepower but also give Arteta to switch up his tactics. The Englishman is good at bringing down long-balls, getting physical with the centre-backs and finishing chances on the half-turn.

So, if the Gunners could make Toney and Jesus competitors for a starting role, their attacking prowess and performance will definitely improve.

Lastly, having registered 21 assists in 124 games for Brentford, Toney can be seen as an imaginative striker as well, and his creativity could also be beneficial to wingers like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

#2 Toney has proven to be one of the best finishers in the Premier League in recent years

Brentford FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

In the last two years, Toney has established himself as one of the most significant strikers in the Premier League. Evaluating by his numbers in front of goal, Toney has netted 68 goals in 124 games for Brentford across all competitions.

When compared, Jesus has netted only 14 goals in 42 games for the Gunners, while Nketiah has netted 34 goals in 142 games. Toney does not have the caliber of creative players around him as compared to the current two Arsenal strikers and has still produced such brilliant numbers.

So, we could argue that if he has more productive players like Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard around him, he would likely increase Arsenal's goalscoring numbers.

Lastly, having emerged as the third top-scorer in the 2022-23 Premier League season, Toney's possible signing might improve Arsenal's firepower in attack, hence boosting their chances of winning the league title.