2 transfers Liverpool could complete in coming days

Jurgen Klopp

The summer transfer window is in full swing and the European heavyweights are doing everything they can to seal the services of their top targets. So far, we have already seen a few high profile deals taking place and there might be more drama coming our way in the remaining days of the transfer window.

However, UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool are going through a quiet transfer window this time round. Till now, they have only made one signing, which was in the form of 17-year-old defender Sep Van Den Berg and they have sanctioned the sale of Rafa Camacho to Sporting.

Over the course of the past few seasons, Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into a giant. He has cast a perfect balance between all the departments of the squad. Hence, they seem primed to challenge on all fronts this season.

However, before the season gets underway, we could see some deals taking place in the red half of Merseyside.

Without further ado, let's take a look at two transfers that could involve Liverpool in the coming days:

#2 Ryan Kent (Departure)

Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent departed Liverpool to join Scottish Premier League club Rangers for a loan spell last season. The young winger underwent a positive turnaround in his individual development under the management of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and proved an integral figure for the Scottish side throughout the term.

In pre-season so far, he has been a regular for the Reds and has appeared in all of their friendlies.

However, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane occupying both wings for the Reds, Kent's first-team chances appear slim despite his immense progression. In addition, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's return from injury and Shaqiri's usefulness as a backup option, could result in Liverpool selling the winger on a permanent deal this summer.

Previously, Gerrard had revealed his wish for Kent to extend his stay, while the player has also given the green light for the stay at Ibrox.

#1 Harvey Elliot (Arrival)

Harvey Elliot

Latest reports insist that 16-year-old Harvey Elliot is set to join Liverpool. However, the Reds are yet to make an official announcement.

Elliot is a highly rated forward who came through the ranks at Fulham. In the process, he became the youngest footballer to feature in the Premier League.

The report further states that Liverpool staved off competition from several European rivals including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona to the acquisition of Elliot.

Liverpool has already signed 17-year-old Sep Van Den Berg in the summer transfer window while their pursuit for 16-year-old Elliot outlines their preferences for youth talent.