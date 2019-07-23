×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2 transfers Liverpool could complete in coming days

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
656   //    23 Jul 2019, 22:20 IST

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

The summer transfer window is in full swing and the European heavyweights are doing everything they can to seal the services of their top targets. So far, we have already seen a few high profile deals taking place and there might be more drama coming our way in the remaining days of the transfer window.

However, UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool are going through a quiet transfer window this time round. Till now, they have only made one signing, which was in the form of 17-year-old defender Sep Van Den Berg and they have sanctioned the sale of Rafa Camacho to Sporting.

Over the course of the past few seasons, Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into a giant. He has cast a perfect balance between all the departments of the squad. Hence, they seem primed to challenge on all fronts this season.

However, before the season gets underway, we could see some deals taking place in the red half of Merseyside.

Without further ado, let's take a look at two transfers that could involve Liverpool in the coming days:

#2 Ryan Kent (Departure)

Ryan Kent
Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent departed Liverpool to join Scottish Premier League club Rangers for a loan spell last season. The young winger underwent a positive turnaround in his individual development under the management of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and proved an integral figure for the Scottish side throughout the term.

In pre-season so far, he has been a regular for the Reds and has appeared in all of their friendlies.

However, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane occupying both wings for the Reds, Kent's first-team chances appear slim despite his immense progression. In addition, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's return from injury and Shaqiri's usefulness as a backup option, could result in Liverpool selling the winger on a permanent deal this summer.

Advertisement

Previously, Gerrard had revealed his wish for Kent to extend his stay, while the player has also given the green light for the stay at Ibrox.

#1 Harvey Elliot (Arrival)

Harvey Elliot
Harvey Elliot

Latest reports insist that 16-year-old Harvey Elliot is set to join Liverpool. However, the Reds are yet to make an official announcement.

Elliot is a highly rated forward who came through the ranks at Fulham. In the process, he became the youngest footballer to feature in the Premier League. 

The report further states that Liverpool staved off competition from several European rivals including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona to the acquisition of Elliot.

Liverpool has already signed 17-year-old Sep Van Den Berg in the summer transfer window while their pursuit for 16-year-old Elliot outlines their preferences for youth talent.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Rangers F.C. Harvey Elliot Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Transfer News Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Barry Ferguson urges Steven Gerrard to prove himself at Rangers before considering possible Anfield return
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
5 football rivalries stretching beyond the game
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most disliked players of the modern game
RELATED STORY
3 transfers which Liverpool should complete in the summer 
RELATED STORY
Gerrard and Lampard - Old guard on the pitch, new guard in the dressing room
RELATED STORY
5 Players who came back to haunt their former clubs
RELATED STORY
Will Rangers Player of the Year Alfredo Morelos' poor disciplinary record stop him from earning a place in Colombia's Copa America squad?
RELATED STORY
5 Scotland-based players good enough to play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us