2 veteran Liverpool players who have been exceptional this season 

Liverpool have started their season reasonably well and remain one of the in-form teams in England. The Reds have probably been the second most consistent English team after Manchester City during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

However, they have seen quite a few experienced players leave before the start of the current season. Players like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino have left the club, but the Reds seem to have done fairly well to recuperate with the loss.

They are fourth in the league table at the moment with 17 points from eight matches, which is three less than table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur.

While new signings like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai have done well, there have been a few experienced players for the Reds, who have done justice to their reputation.

On that note, let us take a look at two veterans who have played really well this season:

#1. Mohamed Salah:

Salah has been exceptional on the right flank for Liverpool. The 31-year-old Egyptian winger has not only scored goals but he has also turned provider quite often.

Salah has scored six goals and registered four assists in 10 matches so far, which is a fantastic return by any standard. There are rumours of him leaving the club in the January transfer window, but at the moment, Salah remains one of the most consistent performers in the league. Klopp will definitely want his star player to keep performing at this rate in the upcoming matches.

#2. Alisson Becker:

Amid the discussions regarding new goalkeepers like David Raya, Andre Onana, Guglielmo Vicario and Robert Sanchez, Alisson is one of the older ones, who keeps proving his worth. Alisson is a top-class shot-stopper and is quite strong in the air, too.

It was a pity that Alisson had to end on the losing side despite his valiant display against Tottenham Hotspur in Liverpool’s 1-2 loss a couple of weeks ago. Alisson has kept one clean sheet in eight Premier League matches so far, but the Reds have played the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Brighton already.

Moreover, defenders like Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were absent in a few matches, which weakened Liverpool’s defence considerably. The Reds have also lacked a proper defensive midfielder, which has made Alisson’s job tougher. Considering everything, Alisson’s performance has been praiseworthy to say the least.