2 ways in which James Maddison will improve Tottenham Hotspur

As per Fabrizio Romano, James Maddison will be joining Tottenham Hotspur from the relegated Leicester City. Negotiations on the personal terms of the player have been agreed verbally, and his transfer fee would cost £40 million.

The former Norwich City player can be described as one of the most intelligent midfielders in the footballing world. His proficiency to strengthen the offensive part of the midfield has been tremendous over the past years.

The Foxes were disappointing in the Premier League last season. However, Maddison was one of the first-team players that were quite decent in attack, scoring 10 goals in 30 Premier League games.

Without any further delay, this particular article will look at two things that the Englishman will enhance at Tottenham Hotspur if he's signed.

#2 Maddison will bring about creativity in midfield

Looking at Tottenham Hotspur's performance in the 2022-23 campaign, you could agree that one of the key areas that the team struggled was in terms of chances creation and in-depth creativity. Surprisingly, when you take a deep glance into their midfield as well, you will notice that the team does not have a natural attacking midfielder and could be seen as a major loophole in midfield, specifically in the offensive aspect.

Now, this is where Maddison comes into the mix, as his ingenuity is exquisite and his proficiency to tee-up with players in attack has proven to be terrific over the last four years. The English midfielder has registered 41 assists in 203 appearances for the Foxes since he joined them. Similarly, he registered 19 goal contributions in 30 Premier League games last season despite missing six games between December 2022 and January 2023.

The above depicts how decent he could be if he's in a more formidable side, and it also highlights that his creativity and attacking agility will be beneficial to a striker like Harry Kane. Both players are international teammates, and they could pair to great effect.

#1 Maddison will enhance Tottenham Hotspur's goalscoring proficiency

Recently in the footballing world, midfielders are now tasked or expected to improve the team's scoring numbers rather than only stabilizing the midfield. It can also be stated that in modern times, football clubs are much more interested in buying versatile midfielders.

While Maddison can be largely viewed as a playmaker, his proficiency in front of goal is also remarkable, and this has been proven in several seasons. The Coventry-born midfielder has netted 55 goals for Leicester City in 203 appearances. In a related manner, he netted 10 goals in 32 games in the 2022-23 campaign.

The above numbers are excellent, and Maddison is sure improve the team's goalscoring tendency, which would boost their attack and results as well. Hence, his signing will be a decent improvement for Tottenham Hotspur, and it might encourage players like Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski to stay at the club beyond this summer.

