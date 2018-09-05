Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
20 Players who can earn their first International cap during the current set of fixtures

Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Sep 2018

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

It's the first international break after the World Cup and some coaches have taken this as the perfect opportunity to welcome new faces to the international stage. Let's have a look at 20 new faces who we think will make this the first of many caps for their national team.

#1 Lucas Paquetá

Flamengo v Internacional - Brasileirao Series A 2018

Despite all the attention being placed on Real Madrid's new man, Vinícius Júnior, it is his former Flamengo teammate Lucas Paquetá who is included in the squad for the Seleção. The midfielder has dazzled in Brazil and narrowly missed out on the World Cup squad as he was selected as one of 12 alternatives. This time though he has made the cut and can debut during Brazil's friendlies against the USA and El Salvador.

#2 Giovanni Simeone

ACF Fiorentina v SSC Napoli - Serie A

The son of Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is next in the line of top Argentinian attackers. With no Messi, Aguero, Higuain or Di Maria, Simeone should get some time to shine against either Guatemala or Colombia.

#3 Kai Havertz

England U19 v Germany U19 - International Match

The youngest player to ever get to 50 Bundesliga games has been inserted into the German national team picture immediately following their World Cup failure. With the retirement of Ozil, Havertz's path to stay with the seniors looks very positive.

#4 Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly

Luis Enrique's first Spanish team selection includes Real Madrid's, Dani Ceballos. Ceballos is expected to feature much more for club and country in the coming year. His touch, vision and flair make him perfectly suited for the Spanish brand.

#5 Jonathan David

Jonathan David
Jonathan David

18-year-old Canadian Jonathan David has gotten his career off to the most sensational of starts by scoring 6 goals in his first 8 games as a professional with Belgium powerhouse KAA Gent. His form has seen him immediately included to a Canadian men's senior team that already boasts 17-year-old Alphonso Davies who was just snapped up by Bayern Munich.

#6 Arthur

FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy

The smooth midfield operator is quite simply the future of the Brazilian national team. He has slotted into an ultra-talented Barcelona squad quite easily and you can expect him to do the same for Brazil. The Brazilian has been so good he has already received praise from his Barcelona teammate/captain Leo Messi.

#7 Frenkie de Jong

Ajax v Royal Standard de Liege - UEFA Champions League third round qualifying match

The Dutch failed to qualify for both the World Cup and the last Euros. Youngster Frenkie De Jong has been heavily linked to FC Barcelona and his invitation to the national team will only increase is overall value.

#8 Kevin Mbabu

BSC Young Boys v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Uhrencup 2018

The former Newcastle defender is the star man for BSC Young Boys and is hoping to make his international debut for Switzerland against either Iceland or England. Cut late from the World Cup squad before ever making an appearance, Mbabu is rewarded for being a key cog of a very strong BSC Young Boys team who will be present in this year's Champions League competition.

#9 Marco Benassi

ACF Fiorentina v Udinese - Serie A

The beating heart of the youthful and exciting Fiorentina team, Marco Benassi will try to make it off the bench this time as Italy face Poland and Portugal to kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign. His three goals in two games in the Serie A make him featuring almost certain, even possibly from the start.

#10 Thilo Kehrer

Schalke 04 v Southampton - 2018 Clubs Super Cup

The German central defender just celebrated a big move to France after joining PSG and now he and his family can celebrate his call-up to the senior team by Joachim Löw. The youngster is all set to be a major mainstay in Thomas Tuchel's PSG side.

Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
