2018-19 season: Top 5 goalscoring duos in Europe

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 667 // 29 May 2019, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ranking the best attacking partnerships of the season

The 2018/19 season in the European leagues officially ended last weekend when the likes of Serie A and Ligue 1 wrapped up their final round of games. And boy, what a season it was!

There are so many issues to ponder over, so many moments to ruminate on, so many incidents to contemplate about... But why not just content ourselves with that one aspect which thrills us the most - goals!

The Premier League witnessed the highest return of goals among any of the Europe's top five league with as many as three players finishing atop the scoring charts. In La Liga, it was the Lionel Messi show.

The Serie A and Bundesliga too witnessed some close competitions among players for the domestic Golden Boot. However, certain teams in each league boasted not one but two prolific forwards to produce a barnstorming tally of strikes.

Let's rank those five highest scoring attacking duos of the season:

#5 Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 38 goals

Manchester City's dynamic duo

Manchester City fell just two points short of emulating the historic return of 100 points of last year, but went one better in terms of trophy haul as Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling outfit completed an unprecedented domestic treble this term.

Spearheading another resounding success were Aguero and Sterling, who both had a campaign to remember. The Argentine ace was merely doing what he does best, and plundered 21 goals in the league, including the consecutive hat-tricks against Arsenal and Chelsea at home.

Sterling on the other hand, made waves again with 17 goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances as he not only continued his development into a world-class forward, but also swept the PFA Young Player of the Year prize along the way.

Together, the City duo accounted for 38 league goals, which is exactly 40 percent of the total scored by the Skyblues in 2018/19 campaign.

1 / 5 NEXT