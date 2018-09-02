2018/19 UEFA Nations League: 5 Must-Watch League A encounters in the upcoming international break

The inaugural season of the UEFA Nations League begins next week involving 55 member associations of UEFA. The participating nations are divided into four divisions based on their UEFA national team coefficients after the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

League A and B consist of 12 teams, League C consists of 15 teams, and League D involves 16 teams. A double Round-robin format will be followed which means each team will play four or six matches in the group stage during September, October and November 2018.

The four group winners of League A will qualify for the Nations League Finals which will take place in June 2019. It will be played in a knockout format, consisting of the semi-finals, third-place play-off, and final. The teams will also compete for promotion and relegation to a higher or lower league.

We shall now take a look at 5 Must-Watch League A encounters in the upcoming international break.

#5 France vs the Netherlands

France after winning the World Cup in Russia will be looking to continue their good run of form when they take on their Dutch rivals next weekend. The young French side looked unstoppable in Russia as they scored 14 goals in 7 games including four in the final against Croatia.

The Dutch ever since the culmination of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil have had a catastrophic set of results as they missed out on the 2016 UEFA Euro and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The team currently consists of a relatively inexperienced squad led by defender Virgil van Dijk.

The game promises to be a thrilling encounter between two European rivals and is an excellent opportunity for a declining Dutch side to regain confidence.

Date: 9 September 2018

Time: 20:45 (CET)

Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

#4 Portugal vs Italy

Portugal reached new heights under manager Fernando Santos as they won the 2016 UEFA Euro in France which was the country's first ever major title. Portugal were unable to achieve similar success in Russia this year as they were knocked out of the Round of 16 by Uruguay.

Portugal will be without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo for the clash against Italy, and it will be interesting to see how the Portuguese side performs without the assistance of their star player.

Italy reached an unprecedented low last year when they were knocked out by Sweden in the play-off round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and missed out on a World Cup berth for the first time since 1958.

The young Italian side will be looking forward to the UEFA Nations League at it will provide them with a chance to take centre stage at European level once again.

Date: 10 September 2018

Time: 20:45 (CET)

Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

