2018 AFC U-19 Championship: High-flying Blue Samurais enter quarter-finals with a win over Thailand

Number 11 Taisei Miyashiro of Japan scored a brace against Thailand

Masanaga Kageyama made five changes to his starting eleven, replacing defenders Yukinari Sugawara and Ayumu Seko with Hirokazu Ishihara and Kenedeiebusu Mikuni. Mitsuki Saito replaced Kanya Fujimoto, while Hiroki Abe and Taisei Miyashiro came in for Takefusa Kubo and Kyosuke Tagawa. Japan was looking for their second successive win to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship on Monday.

Issara Sritao changed to a 3-5-2 style from their previous encounter against Iraq. There were three changes to his side with Sampan Kesi and Yuthapichai Lertlum making way for Sakunchai Saengthopho and Thirapak Prueangna. Goalkeeper Nopphon Lakhonphon made way for Krisawat Kongkot.

Group B: Japan defeated Thailand 3-1

(JPN: Taisei Miyashiro 27’, 44’, Koki Saito 42’; THA: Suphanat Mueanta 54’)

Thailand shifted to a 4-5-1 strategy to counter the Japanese threat with Sakunchai Saengthopho dropping back in defense and Ekanit Panya moving to a central midfield role. Kittitach Pranithi was the mainstay of the Thai defense with four crucial interceptions and eight clearances inside the penalty box. Kritsada Kaman supported the Thai defense with five clearances in his name.

Taisei Miyashiro’s strike from 12 yards out was gathered cleanly by Thailand custodian Krisawat Kongkot, who followed it up with another save from a Yuta Goke header.

Japan changed their 4-4-2 style into a penetrative 2-1-5-2 formation, posing a threat towards the Thai goal. Shunki Higashi and Hirokazu Ishihara moved along down the wings with attacking intent, while Midfielders Yuta Goke, Hiroki Ito and Hiroki Abe continued to press forward at will to rattle the Thai defense.

Handling 54% possession of the ball, Japan ended with a crossing accuracy of 23%. They had a total of 16 shots, of which eight were on target, while five were off the mark. A total of six shots were long-range efforts, and they exploited the chinks in the Thai armour with ten shots from inside the penalty area.

Japan won a spectacular 77% of their tackles with more than 42% of the action taking place in the Thai half. Yuta Goke had four outstanding passes to his credit, while Hiroki Abe was the most sought-after player accomplishing four tackles. Kenedeiebusu Mikuni had six clearances inside the penalty box to hold the defense in good stead.

Sarawut Munjit’s delayed clearance handed a second bite of the cherry for Hiroki Abe who swirled past Kritsada Kaman and Munjit to find Miyashiro, who then converted from close-range to open the account for the defending champions.

Hiroki Abe of Japan (R) in action against Kittitach Pranithi of Thailand (L) (Image Courtesy: AFC)

The Blue Samurais continued to press, scoring their second, after a precise pass from Hiroki Abe left Koki Saito with just the goalie to beat. He breezed past Krisawat Kongkot to slot the ball behind the net to make it 2-0.

Miyashiro’s sublime right-footed strike found the bottom left corner of the goal past a diving Krisawat Kongkot.

The War Elephants had a total of five shots with three finding the target and one going off the mark. Goalkeeper Krisawat Kongkot had five saves in total while Sittichok Paso committed the Japanese players to winning five fouls.

Thailand pulled one back with a beautifully constructed goal from a set-piece taken by Kritsada Kaman who found Sittichok Paso. He set up Suphanat Mueanta whose right-footed shot burst through the hands of Kosei Tani.

Suphanat Mueanta of Thailand (Image Courtesy: AFC)

Japan went on top of Group B, becoming the first nation to qualify for the knockouts. Thailand can still progress if they manage a victory over North Korea and hope Iraq would draw or lose their encounter against the Blue Samurais.