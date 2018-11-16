2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: United States secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Cameroon

The United States team at the 2018 FIFA under-17 World cup (Image courtesy: FIFA)

The Stars and Stripes have got off to a sparkling start at the 2018 FIFA Under-17 Women's World cup campaign. They trounced Cameroon 3-0 in a Group encounter at the Estadio Profesor Alberto Suppici, Colonia del Sacramento in Uruguay.

Mark Carr’s side impressed throughout the match, creating several goal-scoring opportunities. Sunshine Fontes finished with a brace to steer them to their first victory.

Group C: United States 3 - 0 Cameroon (USA: Mia Fishel 22', Sunshine Fontes 45'+5, 81')

The opening goal of the match was conscientious as an injured Cameroonian player in the penalty box played Mia Fishel onside from Natalia Staude‘s through ball. Fishel‘s initial strike got directed away by Onomo on to the right goalpost, but her rebound sailed into the goal to provide the United States an early lead.

The Lioness Cubs' best chance of the game came in the 33rd minute, but Makenna Morris blocked it before dispersing it out from her goal line.

Maya Doms was haring away towards a long ball when she was stopped by the high boot of Onomo. Jordan Canniff executed a strike which hit the left goal post, but the referee had sounded the whistle for the foul.

Australian referee Casey Reibelt promptly handed the United States a penalty after Cameroon shot-stopper Christemilie Onomo received a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Maya Doms. Sunshine Fontes stepped up to score the penalty to make it 2-0 for the Americans.

Maya Doms then lured the Cameroonian defenders towards her before cutting back a pass to Payton Linnehan, whose long-range shot hit the underside of the upright and bounced away.

The United States capitalized on fast breaks with Cameroon constantly pressing hard in search of a goal. The Star and Stripes were handsomely rewarded for their efforts with a breakaway goal started by Sophia Jones.

She released Sunshine Fontes towards the left flank, who saw the substitute goalkeeper Olga Ngo Esse off her line, and lofted it over her head from 40 yards out to score the third.

Stéphane Ndzana's side committed 20 fouls in the match, receiving a couple of yellow and red cards. Claudia Voulania Dabda collected the second caution of her match for pushing off Isabella D’Aquila when she was through on goal.

The Cameroonians played the last 10 minutes of the match with a nine-woman team.

In the dying moments of the game, Marie Ngah Manga tried a left-footed curve shot which went wide of the right post to end a modest effort from the African nation on the field.

The United States enjoyed 53% of the ball possession, with nine of their 15 attempts striking the target. Cameroon on the other hand managed just four shots on the mark from their 14 attempts; USA’s resolute defense blocked out a majority of the attacks from the African strikers.

The woodwork denied the Americans thrice and Cameroon once from scoring. The Player of the match went to Hawaii Rush striker Sunshine Fontes.