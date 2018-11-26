2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: Colombia hold South Korea to a 1-1 draw

Colombia's Sara Martínez in action against Korea's Kim Ye-Eun in white (Image courtesy: FIFA)

Group D: Colombia 1 - 1 South Korea (COL: Gisela Robledo 90'+1; KOR: Cho Mi-Jin 14' (Pen))

Colombia took on the South Koreans in their final league game at the Estadio Alberto Suppici in Colonia Del Sacramento, Uruguay.

Gisela Robledo proved a thorn to the Korean defence as most of the South American attacks had an active role from the Atlas CP striker.

However, it was Korea that extracted first blood when Kelly Caicedo mistimed her tackle to bring down Chun Ga-Ram inside the box prompting the referee to award a penalty.

The 2010 Champions recorded their first goal of the tournament when Cho Mi-Jin converted the spot-kick to put the Koreans ahead.

Colombia received a golden opportunity when a long ball sent upfield saw Gisela Robledo hanging in behind Lee Su-In and robbing the ball. Robledo's fierce strike forced a brilliant save from Korean goalkeeper Kim Su-Jeong.

Korea could have extended the lead from Gwak Royeong‘s strike only for Colombian goalkeeper Michell Lugo to intervene and deny the Taegeuk Girls.

In the second half, The Powerpuff Girls fought bravely to restore parity with Gisela Robledo squandering another opportunity after she could not wrap her boot around the ball near the far post.

Another looping ball into the penalty area found Gisela Robledo who controlled the ball beautifully to get past her marker Kim Ji-Mi and fired in a shot which hits the side netting from an acute angle.

In the meantime, Korea discovered themselves a woman down after Lee Eun-Young received her second caution for a challenge from behind in the 89th minute.

Maria Reyes’s free-kick late in injury time, shot through a crowd of players to find Gisela Robledo at the far post who expertly threads it into the left corner of the goal to score the equalizer.

Colombia managed seven shots on the target from their 17 efforts while Korea had four strikes at the goal from their eleven attempts. Though the Taegeuk Girls commanded 58% of the ball possession, they committed 16 fouls with Portugal referee Sandra Braz pulling up a red card after Lee Eun-Young picked up two cautions within seven minutes.

The Player of the match went to Gwak Royeong of South Korea.

Group D Standings: Spain 7 points, Canada 6, Colombia 2, South Korea 1.

Spain and Canada advanced to the Quarter-finals.