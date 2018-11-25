2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: Ghana maintain winning streak by defeating New Zealand

Mukarama Abdulai from Ghana got the better of Marisa van Der Meer more than once (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Group A: Ghana 2 - 0 New Zealand (GHA: Mukarama Abdulai 61', 89')

With both teams having gained a place in the quarter-finals, the match between Ghana and New Zealand would decide the topper of Group A at the Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Mukarama Abdulai‘s brace enabled the African nation to cement the first position in their group, winning all their games in the process. Abdulai now also leads the scoring charts with six goals in the group stages.

New Zealand’s Amelia Abbott thrashed a half-volley over the bar to squander a glorious opportunity to put the Young Ferns on top.

The Black Maidens dominated the whole game with 31 attempts on target. Mukarama Abdulai's initial shot of the game forced Anna Leat to come up with a diving save to force the ball away from the goal.

Millot Pokuaa headed the ball to Mukarama Abdulai who rifled in a near post strike which went inches wide of the right goalpost.

Later in the first half, Animah Grace came up with a long-range effort from the left flank which got tipped over by New Zealand shot stopper Leat, to keep the scoreline 0-0 at the break.

In the second half, a long ball sent upfield resulted in a mistake from Marisa van Der Meer. Mukarama Abdulai got in behind Meer to strike the ball past Anna Leat to put Ghana 1-0 ahead.

Another mistake made it 2-0 for Ghana in the 89th minute. A misplaced pass by Genevieve Ryan had Ghana‘s Suzzy Teye rushing ahead to thread the ball to Mukarama Abdulai. The Ghanian Captain outpaced Marisa van Der Meer and whacked the ball into the net from an acute angle.

Ghana recorded nine shots on target while 16 were off the mark. New Zealand managed four shots on target from their eight attempts.

A resolute New Zealand defense blocked out six shots from the prolific Ghanian strikers as the Black Maidens enjoyed 58% ball possession. Animah Grace from Ghana won the player of the match.

Group A: Ghana 9 points, New Zealand 6, Finland 1, Uruguay 1.

Ghana and New Zealand advance to the knockouts.