2018 FIFA under-17 Women’s World Cup: Kameni‘s strike for Cameroon hands a loss to Germany

Number 20 Sophie Weidauer from Germany and Florence Fanta of Cameroon in action (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Group C: Cameroon 1 - 0 Germany (CMR: Alice Kameni 54')

Cameroon who has qualified from Africa for the second time in the history overcame Germany in a hard encounter at the Estadio Profesor Alberto Suppici in Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay.

With this success, the Central African side avenged their 0-2 defeat to Germany in the previous edition and would strive for a victory over North Korea in their final league game.

Marie Ngah remained a thorn to the German defense with a breathtaking run from the centre of the field. Germany's Laura Donhauser had made enough to pressurize Ngah to force a poor final touch. It allowed ample time for an alert Wiebke Willebrandt to collect the loose ball and maintain a 0-0 scoreline.

Alice Kameni tried her luck with a long-range effort from the right flank which sailed over the bar.

Michele Moumazim launched a ball into vacant space in search of Alice Kameni who sprinted ahead of Emilie Bernhardt. Kameni's final shot lacked the direction, as she skewed it wide of the goal.

The Die Nationalelf ran into trouble after a back pass from Sophie Weidauer resulted in a mistake from Charlotte Blumel. Marie Ngah robbed the ball from the feet of Laura Donhauser and unselfishly handed it to Alice Kameni who drove it into an empty net.

Alice Kameni turned past Anna Aehling from the left byline and sent in a delightful cross into the centre of the box. Marie Ngah and Moussa Zouwairatou collided with each other after both the players were eager to carry out the strike at goal.

Alice Kameni claimed the player of the match for her outstanding performance.

Germany enjoyed 62% ball possession while producing five shots striking the mark from their 17 attempts; Cameroon managed barely four from their nine efforts on target, while four missed the mark. Cameroon made 22 fouls and picked up three yellow cards from the Mexican referee Lucila Venegas.

Stéphane Ndzana, the Cameroon coach, looked in a jubilant mood after his player‘s efforts against Germany. Ndzana would consider booking a knock-out berth when they take on the defending Champions in their final encounter.