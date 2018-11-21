2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: Mexico seals a 1-0 victory over Brazil

Number 9 Vanessa Buso from Mexico in action with Number 15 Miriam Cristina of Brazil

Group B: Mexico 1 - 0 Brazil (Vanessa Buso 43')

Mexican coach Mónica Vergara looked pleased after her wards pulled off a crucial victory over Brazil, which brightens El Tri’s chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Vanessa’s lone strike in the 43rd minute proved to be the notable difference in the battle of the Pan-Americans at the Estadio Domingo Burgueno in Maldonado, Uruguay.

The Mexican strikers looked lively with Alison Gonzalez sending a long-range shot wide of the goal. Brazil goalkeeper Mayara advanced well to cut down the angle as Mexico suffered nine shots flying off the target. Reyna Reyes came up with a cross which met Legends FC’s Vanessa Buso outstretched leg before sailing into the goal.

A feeble effort from Alison Gonzalez in the second half got comfortably saved by Brazilian goal-stopper Mayara. Mayara came up with a super-save to thwart a one-on-one effort from Alison Gonzalez after she raced part Brazilian captain Isadora.

Guadalajara’s Anette Vazquez threads the ball past the goalkeeper after jinxing past her markers. The ball which was inching towards the byline got sent back inside the penalty area after a lung-bursting run from Aylin Avilez. Unfortunately, there were no Mexican shirts in the center of the box to capitalize on the cross.

The Seleção's best chance came in the 68th minute with Isadora‘s header, which got cleared off the line by Ximena Rios following a corner. The player of the match went to Mexico’s Nicole Perez.

Mexico enjoyed a slight advantage with 52% of the ball possession. El Tri managed three of their 15 attempts on the goal while Brazil had one shot on the mark from their six efforts. Both the teams were defensively strong blocking four shots each from their respective attackers.