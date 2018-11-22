2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup: Ten women Canada defeat South Korea 2-0 to enter quarterfinals

Lara Kazandjian number 12 delighted after scoring her team's second goal (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Group D: Canada 2 - 0 South Korea (CAN: Jordyn Huitema 59', Lara Kazandjian 74')

Canada sealed their quarter-final berth after overcoming the Koreans with comparative ease at the Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Korea crash to their second successive defeat in as many games and are all but out of the reckoning for a place in the knockouts leaving their head coach Hur Jung-Jae disappointed after the game.

The Korea Republic constructed the bulk of goal-scoring opportunities in the first half with their Captain Cho Mijin leading from the front. Her long-range strike struck the crossbar before flying out for a goal kick.

Jayde Riviere stepped up on the attacking front with a long-range strike, which got brilliantly stopped by a diving Kang Ji-Yeon.

In the second half, Lara Kazandjian‘s free-kick got fumbled by the Korean stopper Kang Ji-Yeon and got cleared by defender Noh Hye-Yeon for a corner before it could reach the net.

A poor punch from Kang Ji-Yeon following a corner fell to the Canadian Captain Jordyn Huitema on the edge of the six-yard box who lifted it into the net to give Les Rouges the lead.

Huitema received a straight red in the 67th minute when she raised above for a header along with Kim Min-Ji and in the process knocked her down to the ground with her elbows. Canadian coach Rhian Wilkinson found the red card given by Chilean referee Maria Carvajal too harsh.

Down to ten women, Lara Kazandjian unleashed a screamer from a fair way out which lodged into the top left corner out of reach of the Korean goalkeeper Kang Jiyeon to complete a scintillating victory for the Canadians. Lara Kazandjian also collected the player of the match award.

Canada enjoyed a 53% ball possession and reeled off four strikes from their six attempts on the goal. Their defence was resolute in blocking three shots from the Taegeuk Girls and one denied by the woodwork. South Korea managed just three of their ten attempts finding the target.