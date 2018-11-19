×
2018 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup: Japan trounces South Africa 6-0 in a Group B encounter

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
29   //    19 Nov 2018, 15:48 IST

Number 6 Sara Ito and Haruka Osawa on the right celebrate after scoring for Japan (Image: FIFA)
Number 6 Sara Ito and Haruka Osawa on the right celebrate after scoring for Japan (Image: FIFA)

Group D: Japan 6-0 South Africa [Haruka Osawa 4', 23', Tomoko Tanaka 37' (Pen), Sara Ito 41', 55' (Pen), Yuzuki Yamamoto 90'+1]

Japan registered their first victory of the 2018 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, with a 6-0 demolition of South Africa, at the Estadio Domingo Burgueno in Maldonado, Uruguay.

A brace of goals from Osawa and Ito guided Japan to a resounding victory. Osawa‘s second goal in the 23rd minute turned out to become the 100th goal in the competition‘s history for Japan. The player of the match went to Haruka Osawa.

Japan had dominated the whole game controlling 65% of the possession. They ended the game with nine of their 14 efforts striking the back of the net. South Africa managed to keep only two of their eleven attempts on the mark. 

The scoring spree started with a long ball sent towards the Bantwana penalty area. It led to a fundamental mistake from Yenzokuhle Ngubane in failing to clear the ball, leaving Haruka Osawa to strike from close range.

A perfect cross from Chihiro Tomioka saw Haruka Osawa stretching out her leg ahead of her marker to volley the ball towards the right corner past a diving Kay-Dee Windvogel to make it 2-0.

In the 36th minute, Jessica Wade brought down Osawa in the box prompting the Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin to hand a spot-kick. Tomoko Tanaka smacked the ball into the upper left corner for a 3-0 advantage for Japan.

Tomoko Tanaka played a pin-point cross from the byline to Osawa. Osawa‘s direct strike got blocked by the defense, but the rebound fell towards the feet of Sara Ito who crashes it into the goal to make it 4-0.

In the second half, Japan won another penalty after Yuzuki Yamamoto passed the ball to Momoka Kinoshita who got fouled by the South African goal-stopper Windvogel in a rugby-style challenge. Sara Ito stepped up and delivered a low drive towards the left corner to make it 5-0.

Japan added one more during the injury time following a throw-in from Warai Yoshizumi. Tomoko Tanaka played a pin-point cross to Yamamoto who drilled it from the centre of the box to complete a comprehensive victory. 

Japan Football Women
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
