2018 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup: Canada defeat Germany by a solitary goal to enter semis

From L-R: Germany's Ivana Fuso and Canada's Maya Antoine in action (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Quarter-final: Canada 1 - 0 (CAN: Jordyn Huitema 83')

Canada achieved their first semi-final appearance at the 2018 Under-17 Women's World Cup after they upset Germany by a solitary goal at the Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Both teams adopted a cautious approach from the start which continued for a vast part of the second half. It would disappoint the German head coach Ulrike Ballweg after their wards managed just a single shot on target from their seven attempts while Canada achieved three shots on the mark from their five efforts.

Germany’s Vanessa Fudalla sent in a free-kick which dipped on top of the goal, causing no trouble to the Canadian goalkeeper Anna Karpenko.

Lara Kazandjian‘s strike in the dying moments of the first half settled into the hands of the German shot-stopper Wiebke Willebrandt.

In the second half, Gia Corley collected the ball following a short corner routine from the Germans and dispatched it into the box to find an unmarked Leonie Koster who rose above the defense to head it over the bar.

Jayde Riviere provided a through pass to Jordyn Huitema on the right flank. Charlotte Blumel‘s continuous pressure scuttled her wide, allowing the German goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt to cover the angle and parry the shot. Jordyn Huitema sent the cross to the center from the resultant rebound which got cleared out of danger by Laura Donhauser.

Caitlin Shaw set up a constructive pass to Kaila Novak on the left wing. Novak followed it up with a beautifully weighted cross which allowed Jordyn Huitema to get in front of her markers Julia Pollak and Madeleine Steck to tap in a simple finish.

Sophie Weidauer‘s right-footed strike from the left flank curled wide of the right goal post in the dying moments, as Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga sounded the whistle to send Canada into the semis.

A resolute Les Rouges defense blocked out four shots from the German attack and commanded 54% of the ball possession. The 'Player of the Match' award went to Caitlin Shaw from Canada.

Semi-final Lineup:

New Zealand vs Spain

Mexico vs Canada