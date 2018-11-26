2018 FIFA under-17 World Cup: Germany crushes the USA with a convincing 4-0 win

German's Laura Donhauser no 2 and Ivana Fuso no 10 in a jubilant mood (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Group C: Germany 4-0 United States of America (Vanessa Fudalla 4', Shekiera Martinez 32', 65', Laura Donhauser 89')

In what was believed to be the strongest group of the World Cup, Germany pummeled the United States to gain the top position at the Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo, Uruguay.

With all the four teams enjoying equal opportunities to qualify for the knock-outs, the last league games turned out to be a make or break game for the teams as a defeat would send them packing their bags.

Die Nationalelf snatched the early lead after America's Michela Agresti conceded a foul in the fourth minute on Ivana Fuso. Vanessa Fudalla‘s spectacular free-kick dipped into the near post providing the Germans a 1-0 lead.

A through ball to Shekiera Martinez ended with a confident finish past a splaying American shot-stopper Angelina Anderson, to put the Germans 2-0 up.

The Yanks thought they pulled one back following a scramble from a corner. However, Isabella D’Aquila handled the ball with her hand before dispatching it in and got rightly denied by the Argentine referee.

In the second half, a foul on Vanessa Fudalla by Talia DellaPeruta resulted in the referee awarding a spot-kick. Angelina Anderson pulled off a brilliant save to keep out Ivana Fuso‘s spot-kick to keep the Americans in the game.

However, they got hit on the counter when a long ball upfield left the American defenders stranded as Ivana Fuso stroked the ball to Shekiera Martinez to slot in the third goal for Germany.

Trinity Rodman kept alive the US hopes after crashing a ball into the crossbar following a corner. The rebound from Hannah Bebar got headed into the reliable hands of American goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

It wasn’t USA’s day as whatever they did, the ball would not go into the net as Trinity Rodman reeled in another strike from an acute angle which beat the keeper Wiebke Willebrandt but got denied by the left post.

Down to ten women, after Talia DellaPeruta picked up her second caution of the game from Argentinian referee Laura Fortunato in the 82nd minute, Germany capitalized on the excess space as Laura Donhauser charged forward with a solo effort to round Angelina Anderson and score the fourth goal.

Germany managed seven shots on target from their 13 attempts. The United States looked erratic with their strikes with only five on target from their 26 attempts with 16 off the mark. The woodwork denied the Americans thrice as both teams put on an excellent defensive display with Germany blocking six and Americans five of their opponent's strikes.

The Americans dominated 58% of the ball possession. Wiebke Willebrandt from Germany won the Player of the match.

Group C: Germany 6 points, North Korea 6, Cameroon 3, USA 3.

Germany and North Korea advanced to the Quarter-finals.