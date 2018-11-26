FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2018: North Korea defeat Cameroon to secure a place in the knockouts

Ri Su-Jong no 6 from Korea DPR celebrates with her teammates after scoring the crucial second goal (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Group C: North Korea 2 - 1 Cameroon (PRK: Ko Kyong-Hui 45', Ri Su-Jong 75'; CMR: Alice Kameni 6')

In a do-or-die battle for a qualification spot, defending Champions North Korea got past a resolute Cameroonian team by the odd goal in three at the Estadio Profesor Alberto Suppici in Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay.

The Lioness Cubs took the Koreans by surprise, snatching the early lead in the sixth minute. Marie Ngah‘s shot was spilled by the North Korean goalkeeper, and Alice Kameni slipped in the rebound ahead of defender Pak Hye-Gyong to make it 1-0.

Korea then struck the back of the net with a goal that was disallowed by the linesman for an offside call. The defending champions dominated the game with 54% of the ball possession.

Choe Kum-Ok slipped in a nice ball forward to Ri Su-Jong, who got pulled down by Florence Fanta in the box. That earned the displeasure of the Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin and gave Korea a penalty. But Ri Su-Gyong crashed the ball into the left post, which ensured Cameroon held on to their slender lead.

Korea finally reaped their reward following a goal-mouth scramble from a corner. The initial strike by Kim Yun-Ok got stopped on the line by Cameroon goalkeeper Olga Ngo Esse, before a lurking Ko Kyong-Hui knocked it into the goal to end the half on level terms.

In the second half, Ri Su-Jong produced a long-range strike which beat the Cameroon shot-stopper Olga Ngo Esse but not the left goal post. Kim Kyong-Yong then found a clear shot on the Cameroon goal which settled into the reliable hands of Cameroon goalkeeper Olga Ngo Esse.

A sleek pass from Yun Ji-Hwa to Kim Ryu-Song in the center of the box resulted in a lob to Ri Su-Jong, who beautifully controlled the ball to unleash a right-footed drive. That sailed past the diving Cameroon goalkeeper Olga Ngo Esse to put the defending champions in the lead.

An action-packed evening resulted in Cameroon managing four of their 12 shots on target, while North Korea were more accurate with nine of their 17 attempts finding the mark. The defending champions had two of their efforts denied by the woodwork.

Cameroon collected four yellow cards while committing 18 fouls in the game. The Player of the Match award went to Ri Su-Jong from Korea.

Group C: Germany 6 points, North Korea 6, Cameroon 3, USA 3. Germany and North Korea advanced to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal Lineup:

Japan vs New Zealand

Spain vs North Korea

Ghana vs Mexico

Germany vs Canada